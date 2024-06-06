Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Reigning Olympic silver medallist Emily Campbell will be Team GB’s sole weightlifter at Paris 2024

Campbell created history in Tokyo three years ago when she won silver in the 87kg+ category to become the first British woman to win a medal in weightlifting at an Olympic Games.

Nottingham-born Campbell was one of four British weightlifters at the Tokyo Games, but she will be the nation’s only representative this summer – competing in the 81kg+ category after the weight classes in the sport were rejigged between Games.

And she expressed her delight at earning selection for another Olympics, saying: “I’m beyond excited that I’ve been selected for my second Olympic Games. Paris is set to be a very special Games, and I cannot wait to get out there and put on a show.”

Campbell’s selection for Paris 2024 comes after a series of impressive performances on both the world and European stage, including the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where Campbell dominated the 87kg+ category, winning gold with a total lift of 286kg, and a record-breaking clean & jerk of 162kg. She has also won four straight European titles, leaving with gold each year from 2021 to 2024.

The Olympic weightlifting competition runs from 7 to 11 August, with Campbell set to compete on the very final day of the Games.

Emily Campbell is preparing to compete at a second Olympic Games ( Steven Paston/PA Wire )

Stuart Martin, British weightlifting head of performance, said: “We are delighted that Emily’s place at Paris 2024 has been confirmed.

“The qualification process has been competitive. Despite a few bumps in the road Emily has maintained her position as the top lifter in Europe for the last four years running and is the only super heavyweight female athlete from Europe to qualify for Paris.

“We’re in the final stretch and Emily is training hard with both eyes on a repeat of her groundbreaking performance in Tokyo. We’re excited and Emily and the team are putting the work in for a medal-winning result.”