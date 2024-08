Great Britain’s Emma Finucane adds keirin bronze to team sprint gold

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Emma Finucane added keirin bronze to the women’s team sprint gold she won on Monday as the medals kept coming for Team GB in the velodrome.

Finucane, 21, narrowly beat her team-mate Katy Marchant to the last step on the podium after both British riders made it into the final.

New Zealand’s world champion Ellesse Andrews showed her strength as she led from the front to take gold, while Dutch rider Hetty van de Wouw beat Finucane to silver.

It was Britain’s fifth medal of the week on the track, although perhaps not the colour Finucane had been hoping for given the hype that has been built up around her in the lead-up to these Games.

The Welsh rider had only just made it through her semi-final, needing a photo finish to edge out another Dutch rider, Steffie van der Peet, to take third place.

Finucane will now turn her attention to the individual sprint, in which she is the reigning world champion, with qualifiers to start on Friday.

Emma Finucane celebrates with her team-mate Katy Marchant, who finished fourth (David Davies/PA) ( PA Wire )

Finucane said: “Going up in that final and scraping through the semi, I knew I had to find something in my legs that I hadn’t seen before.

“Ellesse Andrews is world champion, she has demonstrated today that she is so strong and all of the other girls in that final, we’re the strongest girls in the world that’s why we are in the Olympic final and to even be there next to one of my best friends Katy Marchant was such a pinch me moment.

“To get a bronze medal, it literally feels like gold to me because I left everything out there on the track.”