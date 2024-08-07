Support truly

France are hoping to secure their first Olympic football gold medal in 40 years when they face Spain on home soil.

Thierry Henry's side are guaranteed a medal after beating Egypt to reach the final, thanks to two goals from Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta and now just Spain stand between them and a gold.

Spain secured their place in the final, at the Parc des Princes, after they came from behind to beat Morocco 2-1.

They will want to go one better than they did at the Tokyo games when they won their third silver medal, losing 2-1 to Brazil. The Spaniards have won the gold medal just once, back in 1992, while France's only victory came at the 1984 games.

The tournament is officially an Under 23 tournament although countries are allowed three over-age players, which is how 27-year-old Mateta is eligible to play. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is it?

France v Spain will kick off at 5pm BST on Friday 9 August at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

How can I watch it?

All of the Olympic action is being shown on Discovery+ with both BBC and Eurosport showing key events every single day.

BBC have two streams of action on BBC1 or BBC2 and via the BBC Sport iPlayer. Eurosport has two channels showing the action from Paris daily, Sky TV customers can watch on channels 413 and 414, while Virgin Media customers can watch on channels 521 and 522.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

France used their over-age player choice wisely opting for their experience in attack, and so far it’s paid off. Crystal Palace striker Mateta is partnered in attack by the captain of the squad Alexandre Lacazette. The duo will lead the line again for one final time and are likely to cause real problems for the Spain defence.

Santi Denia is unlikely to make many changes from the Spain side that overcame Morocco in the semi-final but midfielder Juanlu Sanchez, who scored the winner after coming on as a substitute, will be hoping he has done enough to earn a starting place.

Predicted line-ups

France XI: Restes, Truffert, Lukeba, Bade, Sildillia, Chotard, Diouf, Akliouche, Olise, Lacazette, Mateta

Spain XI: Tenas, Miranda, Cubarsi, Garcia, Pubill, Baena, Barrios, Gomez, Lopez, Oroz, Ruiz

Odds

France 13/10

Draw 2/1

Spain 19/10

Prediction

We’ll opt for a France win here, they are on home turf and the goal scored by Egypt in the semi-finals was the first they had conceded in the tournament. We’re also backing Mateta to add to the four goals he’s already scored. France 2-1 Spain.

