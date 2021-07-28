Great Britain miss bronze in rugby sevens after defeat to Argentina

Great Britain missed out on a bronze medal in the rugby sevens at Tokyo 2020 after defeat to Argentina.

Ignacio Mendy’s late score proved decisive as the Pumas ran out 17-12 victors at the Tokyo Stadium.

Team GB had eyes on a second-successive medal after silver in Rio five years ago.

But it wasn’t to be as Ben Harris’ early score was first cancelled out first by Lautaro Bazan Velez and then Marcos Moneta before the break.

Ollie Lindsay-Hague levelled things up to set up a grandstand finish but it was Argentina who secured the decisive try with Mendy racing clear with just two minutes remaining.