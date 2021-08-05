Great Britain are enjoying a glittering Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Duncan Scott became the first British athlete to win four medals at a single Games with a fourth medal in the pool.
The Scot won one gold and three silver medals in a hugely successful meet for Team GB’s swimmers.
Charlotte Dujardin is the most decorated British female in history after securing a sixth medal of her career in dressage. She won bronze in both the team and individual events in Japan.
Elsewhere, Jason Kenny became Team GB’s most successful ever Olympian after earning his eighth medal in the velodrome.
Here’s how Team GB have fared in Tokyo:
Gold
Day 13, Matt Walls, cycling omnium
Day 12, Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre, women’s 470
Day 12, Ben Maher, men’s individual showjumping
Day 11, Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell, men’s 49er
Day 11, Giles Scott, men’s Finn
Day 10, Laura Collett, Tom McEwen and Oliver Townend, eventing team
Day nine, Max Whitlock, men’s pommel
Day nine, Charlotte Worthington, women’s BMX freestyle
Day eight, 4×100 mixed medley relay
Day eight, mixed team triathlon relay
Day seven, Beth Shriever, women’s BMX racing
Day five, men’s 4×200 metres freestyle relay
Day four, Tom Dean, men’s 200 metres freestyle
Day three, Adam Peaty, men’s 100m breaststroke
Day three, Tom Pidcock, men’s mountain bike race
Day three, Tom Daley &; Matty Lee, men’s 10 metres platform diving
Silver
Day 12, Ben Whittaker, light-heavyweight boxing
Day 11, Katie Archibald, Laura Kenny, Neah Evans, Josie Knight and Elinor Barker, women’s team pursuit
Day 11, Jack Carlin, Jason Kenny and Ryan Owens, men’s team pursuit
Day 11, Keely Hodgkinson, women’s 800m
Day 11, Pat McCormack, men’s welterweight boxing
Day 10, Emily Campbell, weightlifting, women’s +87kg
Day 10, Tom McEwen, eventing individual
Day nine, men’s 4x100metres medley relay
Day seven, Kye Whyte, men’s BMX racing
Day seven, Duncan Scott men’s 200 metres individual medley
Day six, Mallory Franklin, canoe slalom, women’s C1
Day five, rowing, men’s quadruple sculls
Day four, Duncan Scott, men’s 200 metres freestyle
Day four, Georgia Taylor-Brown, women’s triathlon
Day three, Alex Yee, men’s triathlon
Day three, Lauren Williams, taekwondo, women’s -67kg
Day two, Bradly Sinden, taekwondo, men’s -68kg
Bronze
Day 13, Holly Bradshaw, women’s pole vault
Day 13, Liam Heath, K1 200m
Day 12, Sky Brown, women’s park skateboarding
Day 12, Joe Frazer, super-heavyweight boxing
Day 11, John Gimson, Anna Burnet, mixed Nacra 17 sailing
Day 11, Jack Laugher, men’s 3m springboard
Day nine, Declan Brooks, men’s BMX freestyle
Day eight, Karriss Artingstall, boxing, women’s featherweight
Day eight, Emma Wilson, women’s windsurfer RS:X
Day seven, Bryony Page, women’s trampoline
Day seven, Luke Greenbank, men’s 200 metres backstroke
Day seven, men’s eight rowing
Day six, Matt Coward-Holley, shooting, men’s trap
Day five, Charlotte Dujardin, equestrian, individual dressage
Day four, gymnastics, women’s final
Day four, Bianca Walkden, taekwondo, women’s +67kg
Day four, Charlotte Dujardin, Carl Hester and Charlotte Fry, team dressage
Day two, Chelsie Giles, judo, women’s -52kg
