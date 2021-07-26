Britain’s Olympians are off to a solid start in Tokyo, picking up six medals in the first three days of the tournament - three of them gold.

While there have been disappointments, not least the shock early exit of Jade Jones from the taekwondo, Team GB’s women’s football team have already progressed to the knockout stages and look confident while many of our brightest hopes like Dina Asher-Smith have yet to take to the track.

Here’s a running tally of all Team GB’s gold medallists so far.

Adam Peaty

The mighty British swimmer picked up the men’s 100 metres breaststroke gold to record Team GB’s first win of the Games on Day Three, delivering on sky-high expectations and once more demonstrating his total dominance over the discipline. In so doing, Peaty became the first British swimmer to defend their title at back-to-back Olympics, following his triumph in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

His winning time of 57.37 seconds did not trouble his own world record time of 56.88 but he nevertheless coasted to victory in Japan after taking the lead at the 50-metre mark, smashing the pool’s surface with his fists in triumph at the end before closing his eyes to soak in the moment.

The Netherlands’ fast-improving Arno Kamminga won silver and Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi took bronze, while another member of Team GB, James Wilby, finished fifth.

Tom Daley and Matty Lee

The dynamic diving duo claimed a stunning gold in the synchronised 10 metres platform in Tokyo on Day Three, the pair picking up 471.81 points and never dropping out of the top two.

Daley and Lee started well after an inward one-and-a-half somersault pike in the first round and continued their form to lead with two rounds left, presented with an opportunity by a surprisingly poor dive by China in round four.

They scored 93.96 in their own fourth round dive with an impressive backwards three-and-a-half somersaults pike to take charge.

Their fifth - a reverse three-and-a-half somersaults tuck - earned them 89.76 points to put the pressure on their Chinese and Russian rivals, before they finished with an impressive forward four-and-half somersault tuck to earn themselves 101.01 points and an unassailable lead.

The win was particularly sweet for Daley, who previously had to settle for bronze at the London and Rio Games in 2012 and 2016.

Tom Pidcock

The 21-year-old Yorkshireman produced a remarkable performance to win Olympic gold in the men’s mountain bike race at the Izu track on the outskirts of Tokyo on Day Three.

Pidcock worked his way to the front over the first three laps and then gradually pulled away, completing a dominant win by finishing 20 seconds ahead of Swiss silver medallist, Mathias Flueckiger.

Over seven laps of an 8.5km course made up of undulating dirt track, boulders, jumps, bridges and other obstacles, Pidcock mastered everything in front of him to dominate the race, although he did benefit from Dutch favourite Mathieu van der Poel suffering an unfortunate tumble over his handlebars.