Do golf caddies get medals at the Olympics?

Caddies are instrumental to their golfer’s success, with no player able to win at Paris 2024 without their adviser on the bag as they trudge round the course.

However, caddies do not receive an Olympic medal if their golfer makes it onto an Olympic podium.

Golf returned to the Summer Games at Rio 2016, after it was first introduced as an Olympic event at Paris 1900. But a lack of entries meant that the sport did not become a fixture at the Games throughout the 20th century.

That was until it was reintroduced more than a century later, with Great Britain’s Justin Rose winning gold at the coveted competition.

This sparked a conversation around whether caddies – who have a significant influence on any golfer’s performance – should be awarded medals as well.

After winning gold in Tokyo, USA’s Xander Schauffele wished to present his caddy, Austin Kaiser, with a symbol of his appreciation, and so the 30-year-old and his family gifted him a golden ring, illustrating the US flag above the Olympic rings.

“They knew it meant a lot to me, too,” Kaiser told the Associated Press on Thursday, after the opening round at Le Golf National. “I didn’t get my own medal and they wanted to do something special for me.”

Justin Rose won Olympic golf gold at Rio 2016 but his caddy didn’t get a medal ( Getty Images )

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee introduced the “Order of Ikkos” in 2009, allowing medallists to express their gratitude to a member of team by gifting them a medallion.

Matt Kuchar’s caddy, John Wood, broke down in tears after having a medallion placed around his neck when the American won bronze at Rio 2016.

Kaiser also admitted to feeling an overwhelming sense of emotion in response to Schauffele’s kind gesture four years later.