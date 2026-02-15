Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Great Britain’s Matt Weston and Tabby Stoecker claim mixed team skeleton gold

Weston took his second title of the Games.

Tabby Stoecker and Matt Weston celebrate their gold medal (Andrew Milligan/PA).
Tabby Stoecker and Matt Weston celebrate their gold medal (Andrew Milligan/PA). (PA Wire)

Matt Weston and Tabby Stoecker teamed up to claim Olympic gold in the mixed team skeleton competition.

Weston was a dominant winner of the men’s title on Friday evening at the Cortina Sliding Centre, while Stoecker had to settle for fifth in the women’s event on Saturday.

Combining for the mixed event, Weston was bidding to become the first British athlete to win two medals at the same Winter Olympics, but he had work to do as he took the second leg.

However, Weston excelled as he quickly reeled back in the advantage held by Germans Susanne Kreher and Axel Jungk to eventually record a victory by 0.17seconds.

Fellow Britons Marcus Wyatt and Freya Tarbit were just edged into fourth place by the other German team of Jacqueline Pfeifer and Christopher Grotheer.

