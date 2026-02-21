Great Britain settle for silver after defeat to Canada in men’s curling

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain’s men’s curling team had to settle for a silver medal after losing 6-9 to Canada in the Olympic final in Cortina.

Bruce Mouat’s side had only made the semi-final cut by virtue of other results falling in their favour, with their place confirmed just hours before Thursday night’s 8-5 victory against Switzerland.

Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan were looking to upgrade the silver medal they won four years ago in Beijing after their bumpy ride to the final.

Canada had the advantage of the hammer in the first end but were limited to just one point, with Britain taking two in the second end with the final stone.

Two for Canada in third edged them in front, with some loose throws from Britain making Mouat’s final stone a pressure shot, but he rose to the challenge to level the scores.

In what was a tense contest, Canada took the one before the break but with the hammer in the sixth end, Mouat again played the perfect concluding shot with a double take out for two points to put Britain in front.

With each side scoring a point apiece over the next two ends, it was Britain who had their nose in front at 6-5 coming into the ninth end.

Canada set themselves up perfectly for a multiple score and Britain were left scrambling with their final stone to limit the damage, calling a time out before their closing effort fell short, with Lammie slapping his brush head on to an adjacent rink as Canada took three.

Britain had the hammer in the final end but the game looked to be slipping away, with another double take out from Mouat good but not quite good enough as Canada stole a point to seal victory.