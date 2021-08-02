Great Britain’s Tom McEwen adds individual silver to team gold in eventing

Great Britain’s Tom McEwen has won the silver medal in the eventing individual competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

Just a matter of hours after beaing part of the gold medal-winning team effort, McEwen took silver in the individual competition on Toledo De Kerser after a faultless clear round in the showjumping.

German Julia Krajewski took gold, but Team GB teammate Oliver Townend had two fences down to finish fifth.

Laura Collett, meanwhile, had eight faults when the final two fences in her round dropped, finishing ninth.

Earlier the trio claimed a first gold in the team event since Munich 1972.