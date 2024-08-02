Scott Brash, Ben Maher and Harry Charles win jumping team gold for Great Britain

Support truly

Ben Maher, Scott Brash and Harry Charles won Olympic gold for Great Britain in the team jumping final.

The trio qualified for the event in third place behind Germany and the USA, but with the scores reset to zero, Maher jumped clear with one time penalty, before Charles added a perfect round and Brash jumped clear, with one time penalty which was good enough for gold.

Maher won individual gold in Tokyo three years ago, while both he and Brash were members of the team that secured gold in 2012. It is a first Olympic medal for Charles, whose father Peter was also in the London squad.

Great Britain’s Harry Charles aboard Romeo 88 during the jumping team final (David Davies/PA). ( PA Wire )

Britain led all the way through the competition to see off silver medallists the USA, with France third after Julien Epaillard had one fence down in the final round.

After completing his clear round aboard Romeo 88, Charles said: “I’m pretty speechless, I need a good few hours to reflect. That was probably the best round of my life at the biggest moment in my career so far.

“To have me be good and Romeo come through like that on this stage and at this moment – it’s taken a lot to get to this position and I’m really proud of him.”