IOC faces legal challenge over Imane Khelif’s Olympic fights in wake of Donald Trump order

The International Boxing Association (IBA) has said it will lodge a complaint against the International Olympic Committee (IOC), relating to Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting’s fights at the 2024 Games.

Algeria’s Khelif and Taiwan’s Lin each won a gold medal in boxing in Paris, but their victories were overshadowed by a gender row, with the IBA claiming the fighters had failed gender eligibility tests at the 2022 World Championships.

The IBA previously oversaw Olympic boxing but was dropped by the IOC ahead of the 2020 Games in Tokyo. The IOC, which organised Olympic boxing in Tokyo and set up the Paris Boxing Unit last summer, parted ways with the IBA over concerns relating to the organisation’s finances and links to Russia, and due to fears of corruption.

While, to all knowledge, Khelif and Lin were born and raised as women and have never identified as transgender or intersex, the IOC is now facing a legal challenge from the IBA, prompted by an executive order by US President Donald Trump.

Per Trump’s “Keeping Men Out Of Women’s Sports” order: “It shall be the policy of the United States to oppose male competitive participation in women’s sports more broadly, as a matter of safety, fairness, dignity, and truth [...] Many sport-specific governing bodies have no official position or requirements regarding trans-identifying athletes. Others allow men to compete in women’s categories if these men reduce the testosterone in their bodies below certain levels or provide documentation of “sincerely held” gender identity. These policies are unfair to female athletes and do not protect female safety.”

open image in gallery Imane Khelif claimed Olympic gold in 2024, winning in the women’s welterweight category ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

open image in gallery Lin Yu-ting emerged victorious in the featherweight category at Paris 2024 ( Getty Images )

An IBA statement released on Monday (10 February) read: “[The] IBA prides itself on being the sole International Federation committed to safeguarding the rights of the athletes worldwide and upholding the integrity of female sports. The executive order of USA President Donald Trump ‘Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports’ proves that IBA stood firm, rightfully protecting female boxers from unfair competition.

“In light of the gender eligibility issues surrounding boxers in 2022 and 2023, the IBA proactively conducted all necessary testing and subsequently banned individuals deemed ineligible from participating in women’s competitions. Despite notifying the IOC about the disqualification of Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting, the IOC disregarded this critical information, allowing both athletes to compete in the Qualifiers and ultimately at the 2024 Olympics, where they secured gold medals, denying opportunities to deserving female athletes.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump has signed numerous executive orders in recent days ( EPA )

“As a result, IBA is filing an official complaint with the Attorney General of Switzerland, Mr Stefan Blattler, regarding the IOC’s actions that facilitated the participation of these ineligible athletes in the 2024 Olympic boxing tournament in Paris.” While Khelif and Lin reportedly failed the IBA’s gender eligibility tests, the IOC deemed both boxers eligible to compete at the Olympics.

The IBA statement continued: “According to the Swiss law, any action or inaction that poses a safety risk to competition participants warrants investigation and may serve as grounds for criminal prosecution. In addition, similar complaints are to be filed with the Attorneys General of France and the USA.” The IOC is based in Lausanne, Switzerland.

IBA president Umar Kremlev added: “[The] IBA will provide free-of-charge comprehensive legal support to our boxers in these lawsuits, as this is a clear violation of human rights, an outrage towards the female boxers, and simply a crime that should be punished accordingly. In my personal opinion, [IOC president] Thomas Bach should take the full responsibility for this, as he was in charge when it happened, and he needs to compensate the damages caused, if the court or any other instance rules this.’”

The Independent has contacted the IOC for comment.