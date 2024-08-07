Lin Yu-ting books spot in gold medal match before beaten opponent makes ‘X’ sign

Support truly

Lin Yu-ting, one of the fighters thrust into a gender eligibility row at the Olympics, reached the women’s featherweight final before her beaten opponent made an ‘X’ sign with her fingers.

Turkey’s Esra Yildiz Kahraman lost every round on the judges’ scorecards against Chinese Taipei fighter Lin, who joined Algeria middleweight Imane Khelif in reaching a gold medal match at Paris 2024.

After a friendly handshake, Kahraman held the ropes open for her opponent as she exited but then went to the centre of the ring and made an ‘X’ symbol with her two fingers to all areas of the crowd.

Lin Yu-ting is into the Olympic women’s featherweight final (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Wire )

The gesture is the same as what Lin’s last opponent Svetlana Staneva did following her points loss to the top seed but when asked to explain the signal, one of Kahraman’s team replied: “No comment.”

She added: “I am sad I didn’t go further and get to the final. But I will carry on to 2028 (Los Angeles Olympic Games) where I want to become the champion.”

The participation of Lin and Khelif at these Games has been under the microscope since it emerged both were disqualified from last year’s World Championships for failing to meet gender eligibility criteria.

Those championships were held under the auspices of the International Boxing Association, which has failed to provide any proof of its findings and was expelled last year by the International Olympic Committee over financial and corruption concerns.

While the two boxers have been allowed to return to competition by the IOC, which is administering the sport at these Games, the scrutiny intensified when Khelif beat Angela Carini of Italy in just 46 seconds in her opening bout last Thursday.

Lin was awarded victory over Esra Yildiz Kahraman (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Wire )

One day after Khelif booked her spot in the 66kg final with victory over Thailand’s Janjaem Suwannapheng, Lin did likewise in the 57kg category and the pair are now each just one win away from being crowned Olympic champions.

Both fighters were cheered to the ring at Phillippe-Chatrier Court at Roland Garros before touching gloves ahead of the first round, where Lin showed superior speed and timing to beat Kahraman to the punch.

Kahraman was more physical and at one point she pushed her taller and rangier opponent to the floor as she looked to close the distance but the cleaner and more effective work came from Lin and was recognised by the judges.

In Saturday’s showpiece, Lin will now take on Polish 20-year-old Julia Szeremeta, who defeated Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines in the other semi-final.

Lin said: “I am one fight closer to my goal of the gold medal. I really enjoyed that fight. Every athlete here is among the best in the world, so I will have to do my best to prepare for the final.

“After going out in the first round of the Tokyo Olympics, it’s been a tough journey to reach the finals. I will use everything I’ve learned in my life to do my best in the next match.”