Kellie Harrington takes Olympic gold in women’s 60kg final in Paris

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Ireland’s Kellie Harrington was crowned Olympic champion after beating Wenlu Yang at Roland Garros in the women’s 60kg final.

Following a cagey start, Yang began to land more punches and looked to be in control, but Harrington regained her composure and landed a flurry of body shots before the bell went.

The Chinese fighter burst out of the blocks in the second round with a strong punch to the nose, but Harrington continued to cause damage with some heavy body shots.

A comfortable final round saw the Irishwoman land some quick jabs to wrap up her country’s fourth gold medal of the Games.