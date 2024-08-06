Jump to content

Kellie Harrington takes Olympic gold in women’s 60kg final in Paris

Harrington secured Ireland’s fourth gold medal of the Games.

Rebecca Johnson
Tuesday 06 August 2024 22:46
Kellie Harrington was crowned Olympic champion (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Kellie Harrington was crowned Olympic champion (Isabel Infantes/PA) (PA Wire)

Ireland’s Kellie Harrington was crowned Olympic champion after beating Wenlu Yang at Roland Garros in the women’s 60kg final.

Following a cagey start, Yang began to land more punches and looked to be in control, but Harrington regained her composure and landed a flurry of body shots before the bell went.

The Chinese fighter burst out of the blocks in the second round with a strong punch to the nose, but Harrington continued to cause damage with some heavy body shots.

A comfortable final round saw the Irishwoman land some quick jabs to wrap up her country’s fourth gold medal of the Games.

