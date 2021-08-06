Jack Carlin wins sprint bronze for Great Britain

Great Britain’s Jack Carlin has won bronze in the men’s sprint at Tokyo 2020.

The 24-year-old Scot fell to reigning world champion Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands in the semi-finals earlier on Friday.

But he returned to see off Denis Dmitriev of the Russian Olympic Committee in two legs to take third and add to Team GB’s growing cycling success at these Games.

It also continues Great Britain’s run of medal success in the blue riband event in velodrome after Chris Hoy won gold in Beijing before Jason Kenny won back-to-back titles in London and Rio.

Bronze adds to the silver that Carlin, making his Olympic debut, took in the team event alongside Kenny and Ryan Owens.