Jack Draper inspired by Andy Murray 2012 heroics ahead of Paris Olympics bid

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Jack Draper hopes to follow in Andy Murray’s footsteps at the Olympics 12 years after watching him win gold in London.

Draper, then 10, was in the stands first to watch the Scot’s tearful defeat by Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final before Murray gained glorious revenge on Centre Court a few weeks later.

Now Draper is preparing to make his debut at the Games in Paris as Murray bows out with one final tilt at a medal.

“I watched Andy play Federer in the final of the Olympics in London and I just remember him hitting this ace on match point and the chalk came up,” Draper told the PA news agency.

“I think that’s what set the next stage of his career up in terms of winning so many titles, I think it gave him so much confidence. I was there a month before when he lost to Federer in the final (of Wimbledon).

“Unbelievable to be on the same team as him now and obviously it’s going to be his last event. That’s a real tough thing but at the same time it’s a proud moment for me to be a part of this team.”

Murray has taken 22-year-old Draper, who became British number one earlier this summer, under his wing during his early years on the tour.

A 10-year-old Jack Draper watched Andy Murray win Olympic gold in London (Rebecca Naden/PA) ( PA Archive )

“It’s nice to know you’ve got someone there who you’re friendly with who’s achieved so much in the sport, who’s been in every single situation, and the type of situations I want to be in and I haven’t experienced yet,” said Draper.

“Andy inspired me massively, I’ve been very vocal about that. I tell him all the time, when we’re having a serious conversation, that he’s done amazingly well and he’s definitely inspired so many players.”

Murray is not yet sure what his future role in tennis will be, with his immediate plans revolving around family time and improving his golf, but Draper does not expect him to stay away from the sport for too long.

He said: “It’s strange but I don’t feel like he’s going to just leave. We live near each other so I’m sure we’ll keep in contact, we’ll play golf.

“He’s obsessed with the game of tennis, he loves tennis, so I’m sure he’s going to always keep around it and want to know how I’m doing or others are doing. He’s here to stay, which is a nice feeling as well.”

Draper had the best couple of weeks of his career so far on grass last month, winning his first ATP Tour title in Stuttgart and beating Carlos Alcaraz at Queen’s Club before he was outplayed by countryman Cameron Norrie in the second round of Wimbledon.

The rest of his season has largely been a story of frustrating close losses, including a five-setter against Jesper de Jong in the first round of the French Open.

Draper sees no reason why he cannot do better second time around at Roland Garros, though, where he will open his campaign on Saturday against Japan’s former US Open finalist Kei Nishikori.

He said: “I didn’t have an amazing clay season, then going onto the grass I built a lot of confidence, a lot of matches played and it’s been good.

He's obsessed with the game of tennis, he loves tennis, so I'm sure he's going to always keep around it. Jack Draper on Andy Murray

“After Wimbledon I had a couple of weeks to work on my body, to train really hard. A lot of people usually have a bit of time off but I opted not to compete but to do a physical block so I feel really good.

“I really want to play well on the clay and I know I can. This week will be another good test. I’m motivated, I’m confident. You never know in tennis but hopefully I can give myself the best chance of having a good run.”

Norrie, Dan Evans and Katie Boulter also begin their singles campaigns on Saturday, while Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are scheduled to play their first-round doubles match.

Nadal sparked alarms about his fitness when he cancelled a training session on Thursday, with coach Carlos Moya telling Spanish media he could not guarantee the 14-time French Open champion would participate.

Nadal did make it onto Court Philippe Chatrier on Friday for a doubles practice with Alcaraz and appeared to be moving OK despite strapping on his right thigh.