Bronze for divers Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding in synchronised springboard

Great Britain’s Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding claimed bronze in the men’s synchronised 3m springboard final.

The pair occupied a podium position from the first round, bouncing between second and third throughout the competition.

However, the colour of their medal was confirmed in the final round with a brilliant dive scoring 94.62.

China’s Zongyuan Wang and Daoyi Long finished with gold, while Mexico’s Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez and Osmar Olvera Ibarra took silver.