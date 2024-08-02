Jump to content

Bronze for divers Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding in synchronised springboard

The pair occupied a podium position from the first round.

Rebecca Johnson
Friday 02 August 2024 11:46
Great Britain's Jack Laugher (left) and Anthony Harding with their bronze medal (Peter Byrne, PA)
Great Britain’s Jack Laugher (left) and Anthony Harding with their bronze medal (Peter Byrne, PA) (PA Wire)

Great Britain’s Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding claimed bronze in the men’s synchronised 3m springboard final.

The pair occupied a podium position from the first round, bouncing between second and third throughout the competition.

However, the colour of their medal was confirmed in the final round with a brilliant dive scoring 94.62.

China’s Zongyuan Wang and Daoyi Long finished with gold, while Mexico’s Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez and Osmar Olvera Ibarra took silver.

