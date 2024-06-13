Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Norway's Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the 1,500 metres in Rome on Wednesday for a record sixth European Championship gold.

The 23-year-old charged down the final metres and was all by himself when he crossed the finish in 3:31.95, a championship record, to become the most decorated male athlete ever in the continental championship.

Belgian Jochem Vermeulen took the second spot on the podium in 3:33.30 while Italian Pietro Arese was third in 3:33.34.

"Today it's about winning. At the same time, I'm looking for answers in every single question I'm asked. Today I got a lot of good answers," he told a Norwegian broadcaster.

Ingebrigtsen is expected to form one of the most compelling rivalries of this year's Paris Olympics against Briton Josh Kerr, who denied him the gold in Budapest last year.

Ingebrigtsen hurled himself over the finish to win last month's Oslo Diamond League meet, after finishing second to Kerr over the mile race days earlier at the Prefontaine Classic.

In the women's long jump, Olympic champion Malaika Mihambo of Germany produced the second-best jump of her career, soaring to a world-leading 7.22m to take home her second European gold medal.

( REUTERS )

"The 7.22m was close to a perfect jump, I hit the board well. But the headwind was disturbing, so the result could have been even better," Mihambo said.

Armand Duplantis continued his impressive form ahead of his Olympic pole vault title defence by winning his third European gold but the Swede fell short in another bid to break his own world record of 6.24m.

Neil Gourley pulls up alongside Jakob Ingebrigtsen ( AFP via Getty Images )

The 24-year-old clinched victory with 5.97m before clearing 6.10m to set a championship record. He then had the bar raised to 6.25m but failed to clear it.

Hosts Italy won the men's 4x100m, with Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs adding to his win in the 100m on Saturday.

Silver medalist Jochem Vermeulen of Team Belgium, Gold medalist Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Team Norway and Bronze medalist Pietro Arese of Team Italy ( Getty Images for European Athlet )

Reuters