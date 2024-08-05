A guide to day 10 at the Paris Olympics as Keely Hodgkinson goes for 800m gold

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Banish those Monday blues with some cracking action from the Paris Olympics today.

You can start watching as early as 8am (7am BST), when the mixed relay triathlon starts.

And there is action right through the day until the final event at the athletics – and a Team GB gold medal chance – at just after 9.45pm (8.45pm).

Sit back, relax and enjoy!

ON YOUR BIKE

Emma Finucane is the reigning individual sprint world champion (PA) ( PA Wire )

The Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome opens its doors for the start of the track cycling at 5pm (4pm BST), with the first medals on offer in the women’s team sprint.

After failing to even qualify in the event at the past two Games, Team GB have major medal hopes in the event with the trio of Emma Finucane, Katy Marchant and Sophie Capewell.

Finucane is the reigning individual world champion, while this is the same trio that took gold at the European championships at the start of the year.

WIGAN WARRIOR

Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson won her women’s 800 metres semi-final (Martin Rickett/PA). ( PA Wire )

Keely Hodgkinson goes for gold as the favourite in the women’s 800m final at 9.47pm (8.47pm BST).

The Wigan athlete stormed to a surprise silver three summers ago, but now carries the weight of Britain’s expectations on her shoulders as the world number one especially after Tokyo 2020 champion Athing Mu failed to qualify for Paris.

Hodgkinson is on a run of four straight major intercontinental silvers including that national record-breaking Olympic finish, the 2022 Commonwealth Games and back-to-back world championships in 2022 and 2023.

HANG LOOSE

Hanging tough – sport climbing only made its debut at the Olympics in Tokyo. ( PA Media )

Toby Roberts and Hamish McArthur make history on Monday when they become the first male climbers to represent Team GB at an Olympic Games.

Roberts, a two time World Cup winner, and McArthur, a double world youth champion, compete in the qualifying stages of the combined lead and boulder category at 10am (9am BST), with both harbouring realistic medal hopes in the event.

WILL BILES BE BACK?

Simone Biles should be all smiles again (PA) ( PA Wire )

Simone Biles makes her final Paris appearance – and possibly her Olympic finale – as she contests both the beam and the floor at the Bercy Arena.

With three golds already in the bag, Biles will certainly be one of the favourites on the floor at 2.23pm (1.23pm BST) after her fantastic routine sealed the all-around title early in the Games.

She also contests the beam at 12.38pm (11.38am BST) along with fellow American Sunisa Lee, though Biles has made no bones about the fact Brazilian Rebeca Andrade has been snapping at her heels.

Biles urged reporters to focus on the moment after winning the vault final, so take her advice, sit back and enjoy a true sporting great.

SUPERSTAR SUNDAY

Paris 2024 Olympics medal table, at the end of day nine. ( PA Graphics )

World superstars dominated at the Olympics on Sunday with Novak Djokovic bagging tennis gold at Roland Garros, Scottie Scheffler winning the golf, with Tommy Fleetwood silver, at Le Golf National and Noah Lyles claiming the men’s 100 metres title by the five thousandths of a second.

But it’s also about the heroes who we don’t hear about every week.Take a bow Amber Rutter, Charlotte Fry and Harry Hepworth – all Team GB medal winners yesterday, taking the tally to 37.