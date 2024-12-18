Keely Hodgkinson reveals next goal at the ‘Keely Klassic’ after SPOTY glory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Newly-crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year Keely Hodgkinson has set her sights on breaking the 800m indoor world record in February.

The 22-year-old Olympian, who has not raced since winning the 800m gold medal at the Paris games in the summer, was awarded the coveted BBC honour on Tuesday evening in Salford.

To celebrate the award and her Olympic success, Hodgkinson is launching a new event, the ‘Keely Klassic’ at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on 15 February, where she intends to mark her return to the track in style.

“I’m beyond excited to announce the Keely Klassic, my first track race since becoming Olympic champion,” said Hodgkinson.

“This event is all about bringing energy, passion, and top-tier athletics to the fans. It will be an unforgettable experience for everyone involved, with some of the UK’s best athletes competing, and a special focus on the 800m.

“I’m also thrilled to attempt to break the world record – this is an opportunity for me to take my career to the next level while giving back to the sport that has given me so much.”

Keely Hodgkinson struggles to get a grip on the giant trophy ( David Davies/PA Wire )

It could be a case of Kismet for Hodgkinson as her target is Jolanda Čeplak’s 1:55.82, which was set on 3 March in 2002, coincidentally the day the Mancunian runner was born.

Hodgkinson, whose best times are 1:54.61 outdoors and 1:57.18 indoors, added: “We want to make this event an experience like no other – for athletes and fans alike.

“We’re creating an atmosphere that fuses the intensity of world-class sport with the energy and excitement of live entertainment.

“I can’t wait to be part of this new chapter and I’m excited for fans to witness history in the making.”