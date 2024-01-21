There tends to be a stark geographical divide behind people’s responses when star player Alex Russell describes himself as a British lacrosse international.

The further south he goes - around London and the south-east of England - Russell is accustomed to a familiar refrain: “Lacrosse? Isn’t that a posh girls’ sport?”

The assumption is not without foundation. Of the 65,000 people in England who play the sport weekly, 68 percent are women and, given the historic prevalence of lacrosse within the private-school system, the majority will indeed have emerged from that background.