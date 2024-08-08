Laura Muir and Georgia Bell book places in 1500 metres final

Support truly

Laura Muir and Georgia Bell both saw themselves through to Saturday’s 1500 metres final after securing top six finishes from the first semi at Stade de France.

Muir, the Tokyo 2020 silver medallist, was leading the pack with 300 metres remaining when Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon made her move, extending her lead as she stormed to the finish in 3:58.64.

British champion Bell overtook her team-mate in the last 100 metres to cross in 3:59.49 as the second-fastest finisher behind the world record holder.

Great Britain’s Laura Muir (right) and Georgia Bell (left) during their women’s 1500 metres semi-final (Martin Rickett/PA). ( PA Wire )

Muir was also passed by the United States’ Elle St Pierre and finished fourth in 3:59.83.

Revee Walcott-Nolan had fought back to earn a semi-final spot from the repechage round, but a personal best 3:58.08 was not enough after she finished ninth in heat two.