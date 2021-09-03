Olympic champion Lauren Price is one of Great Britain’s most versatile and rounded athletes, and the 27-year-old will add another string to her bow when she appears as a guest on the new series of A Question of Sport.

The Welsh middleweight delivered Team GB’s final gold medal of Tokyo with a dominant performance against Li Qian to round off a sensational Games in the boxing ring for the country.

Price, who has also been capped 52 times by Wales in football and is a former kickboxing world champion, is now looking at turning professional after becoming only the second British woman after Nicola Adams to win boxing gold at the Olympics.

“I’ve had a lot of people message me - obviously the big man as well, Eddie Hearn” she told BBC Radio Wales. “He’s asked to have a chat with me. It’s opened my options up, but for now I’m just going to take some rest and enjoy the moment.”

Price was one of Team GB’s main medal hopefuls heading into Tokyo and the Welsh fighter met Prince William before flying out to Japan to share her story.

She was raised by her grandparents but lost her grandfather Derek shortly before the Olympics. Price dedicated her gold medal to her grandparents in an emotional interview after stepping out of the ring.

“I can’t really put into words what it means to me. I’m just over the moon,” she said. “When the decision came, I looked up to [Derek], he was a massive part of my life and if it wasn’t for him and my nan I wouldn’t have achieved anything.

“They’ve always supported me 100 per cent and I always said I’d win an Olympic medal and speaking to my nan before I came out here, I said I was going to get that gold and bring it back to her.

“I can’t thank them enough, they’ve always encouraged me and spent thousands of pounds on me over the years to send me away to tournaments. This is for them. I can’t wait to get back now, see her and share this medal with her.”

Price could still choose to defend her Olympic title in Paris in 2024 and she says she has still not decided what path to take moving forwards.

“I’m still young and Paris is only three years away, so I could be a double Olympian,” Price said. “ I’ll take a few weeks off and chill out and then go from there. But I love what I do. I’ve got a great life training in Sheffield, training with world-class coaches in a world-class programme.

“In the women’s game it’s getting bigger and bigger all the time, so another three years it will be bigger again and I can just go from there then.”