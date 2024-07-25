LeBron James: NBA great leads USA at Paris 2024 in likely Olympics swansong

Support truly

LeBron James’ place in the pantheon of basketball legends is long-established, and a player who regularly contests debates over the greatest of all-time has very little to prove as he enters the twilight of a glittering career.

The four-time NBA champion and four-time MVP also became the leading points scorer in NBA history in February 2023, and in March of this year he became the first player to reach the milestone of 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 10,000 assists.

The Lakers star has won two Olympic gold medals – in 2012 and in 2008 as part of the so-called “Redeem Team” – though it is likely that those at home will judge him more on his achievements in the NBA than for Team USA.

James will never beat the record for the highest number of NBA titles won, but he will arrive in Paris looking to extend a legacy that, for some, is already the most impressive in the sport. The 39-year-old has also been announced as Team USA’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony, along with tennis star Coco Gauff.

And he will make his return to the Olympic stage at Paris 2024 as part of a star-studded Team USA side that includes fellow NBA stars Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis.

Born in Akron, Ohio in December 1984, James was introduced to basketball aged nine, and began playing organised games in the fifth grade.

He later attended St. Vincent–St. Mary High School, a local private Catholic school, and by the end of his senior year, he had been named as the National Player of the Year twice in a row.

James recently took part in Team USA’s pre-Olympic training camp in Las Vegas ( Getty Images )

Following his immensely successful high school career, James went straight into the 2003 NBA draft as first pick, becoming one of a small number of players to enter the draft without first playing college basketball – something known as going ‘prep-to-pro’.

He was picked by the Cleveland Cavaliers and his success continued once professional, as he claimed the Rookie of the Year award and became only the third player in league history to average at least 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists per game in their debut season.

His Olympic career began in Sydney in 2004, though that edition ended in disappointment as Team USA could only secure a bronze medal in a performance met with widespread derision in the States.

2008 arrived with equal amounts of pressure and promise, as a Team USA squad travelled to Beijing as clear favourites. James played his part in collecting gold alongside Kobe Bryant, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony.

Lebron James returns to the Olympics seeking a third gold medal ( AP )

By 2012, James was established among the best in the NBA, and had made a controversial decision to move to Miami Heat two years earlier. His decision paid off, as he won his first NBA championship ahead of once again competing at the Olympics.

Team USA travelled to London 2012 with an equally talented – if not more so – roster, with the 2008 names joined by Durant, Davis and Russell Westbrook, as the US romped to the gold medal match before a narrow victory against Spain gave LeBron his second gold medal.

James withdrew from the Olympic squads in 2016 and 2021, and though he’s won another three NBA championships since 2012 – including one with his beloved Cavs in 2016 – his NBA fortunes have waned since last winning the championship, with the LA Lakers in 2020.

The Lakers lost in the first round of the playoffs last season, but the Olympics offers yet another chance for glory for the sport’s greatest still-active player.

At age 39, this could well be LeBron’s final chance at a gold medal and international success with Team USA. But with a new contract with the Lakers allowing him to fulfil his dream of playing alongside son Bronny – and with a home Olympics on the horizon – don’t rule out seeing The King on court in LA in 2028.