GB sprint star Louie Hinchliffe admits rapid rise ‘doesn’t feel real’

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Zharnel Hughes’ leading turn on the Netflix documentary Sprint has turbocharged the profile of the world 100m bronze medallist, but a pair of British debutants are also looking to make a big impression in Paris.

When Hughes, who broke the 30-year-old 100m and 200m records within a matter of months last year, rekindles his quest for a first Olympic medal on Saturday morning, he will be joined in the 100m heats by the rapidly-rising Louie Hinchliffe and Wales’ fastest man Jeremiah Azu.

It was Sheffield’s Hinchliffe who, in the absence of the injured Hughes, was crowned British 100m champion with a 10.18 seconds finish in June, but in an alternate universe he might have found himself providing IT support at these Games.

The 22-year-old former junior golfer, who last year contacted his now-coach Carl Lewis when he decided to get serious about athletics, said: “I think being in Lancaster, especially in the north of England, it’s very difficult to train or to kind of find that group that you can really push yourself with.

“So moving to the NCAA is definitely the catalyst that made me start running these times, that pushed me a lot more, that kind of brought out my talent.”

Nine-time Olympic champion Lewis is now the head track and field coach at the University of Houston and, after seeing video of Hinchliffe in action, he decided to extend an invitation to the then-University of Lancaster management and IT student, who said he “doesn’t have a clue” where he would have ended up had he stayed in England but chose the combination “because the degree was really broad”.

He added: “I’m not too sure. I might be unemployed to be honest, maybe do a masters and delay it another year.”

Hinchliffe is still studying management and IT – plus one other as-yet undecided subject – but is now the US college (NCAA) 100m champion, becoming the first European to achieve the feat when he crossed the line in 9.95secs in Eugene in June to send him sixth on the UK all-time list.

Hinchliffe took part in the London Diamond League meet in July (John Walton/PA) ( PA Wire )

Last month Hughes made his comeback from the hamstring injury that kept him out of the Olympic trials with 10.00 at the London Diamond League meet, but it was Hinchliffe who emerged as the fastest Briton in 9.97, good enough for fourth.

Asked how much his life has changed in the last two months, Hinchliffe admits: “Like crazy. It doesn’t feel real.”

Despite his rocketing potential, Hinchliffe thinks it’s “a bit too early” for him to turn pro, though it’s “not a concrete decision” and one he will still “evaluate after the Games. I think I might need one more year.”

Besides, he wants to complete that IT degree.

Jeremiah Azu is the first Welsh athlete to run 100m in less than 10 seconds (Martin Rickett/PA) ( PA Wire )

Rounding out the British 100m trio is 23-year-old Olympic debutant Azu, who in May became the first Welsh athlete to run sub 10 for 100m.

He booked his spot in Paris after taking the silver medal in the men’s 100m at the UK Championships.

Azu, who was born in the Netherlands to parents from Ghana and moved to Cardiff when he was three years old, says family “means everything” to him and are “the reason I do what I do”.

From the final, honestly, anything can happen Jeremiah Azu

He now trains under Marco Airale in Italy alongside fellow British Olympian Daryll Neita and has bold ambitions, declaring: “Athletics is the country’s favourite Olympic sport and I’d love to become the face of it.

“I’d love for people to recognise the hard work that I’ve put in to get to this position. I think if you didn’t know me you would think I’m just a super smiley guy, but what you see is not what you get.

“When it comes to competition, I’m ready to take people out when I need to. I think I get it from my mum. She’s a lovely lady, but when it comes to anything serious she’s the first one to put her game face on.”

In Paris, Azu said: “I just want to be in that final, honestly. It’s my first senior individual on a global stage. From the final, honestly, anything can happen, and I know I’m one who can bring my best when it matters.”