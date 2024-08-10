Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Great Britain add men’s 4×400 metres relay bronze to their collection

USA took gold with Botswana claiming silver.

Rachel Steinberg
Saturday 10 August 2024 20:13
Great Britain’s Charles Dobson (left) and Alex Haydock-Wilson celebrate winning bronze in the men’s 4×400 metres relay (Martin Rickett/PA).
Great Britain’s Charles Dobson (left) and Alex Haydock-Wilson celebrate winning bronze in the men’s 4×400 metres relay (Martin Rickett/PA). (PA Wire)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Great Britain added more medals to their tally as the men’s 4×400 metres relay team collected bronze at the Stade de France.

The United States took gold, narrowly beating Botswana’s silver medallists to the line.

Alex Haydock-Wilson led off, and though individual men’s 400 metres silver medallist Matthew Hudson-Smith found himself locked into a battle for second, GB remained third after his second lap.

The leaders extended their advantage, and by the time Lewis Davey handed off to Charlie Dobson and he rounded the final bend, there was considerable distance both in front of and behind the British anchor.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in