Fresh from winning gold alongside Tom Daley in Tokyo, diver Matty Lee is set to make a splash as he appears on a special Olympics episode of long-running quiz show A Question of Sport.

The 23-year-old was involved in one of the moments of the Tokyo Games as he produced a stunning performance alongside Daley to win the men’s 10m synchronised gold.

While Daley was appearing at his fourth Games, with the gold medal evading him at the previous three, Lee was making his Olympic debut as he won the gold alongside his idol.

“All those years back I was a fan,” Lee said after winning gold with Daley. “A little kid looking up to him. Now we’re best mates and Olympic gold medalists.”

The Leeds diver teamed up with Daley in 2018 after being inspired by his breakthrough performances at Beijing 2008, as well as at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

He took up the sport when he was seven years old alongside his older brother before later moving to London to join the Team GB diving team and coach Jane Figueiredo.

Lee has his eyes on retaining his Olympic title in Paris in 2024 and has said the weight is off his shoulders following his gold medal win in Tokyo.

“I’ve made my dream come true, I’ve won a gold medal, so whatever comes is just a bonus,” Lee said.

“I can go to the next Olympics and enjoy it and have my family and friends, everyone’s support.

“There were no crowds, it was weird, so it’ll be nice to aspire to Paris and hopefully have a big crowd there.”