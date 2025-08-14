Michael Phelps hits out at ‘broken’ USA Swimming

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time with 23 gold medals and 28 in total, has called out the ‘poor leadership’ with USA Swimming and demanded an overhaul of the ‘broken system’ for US swimmers.

In a lengthy statement posted to Instagram, Phelps argued that ‘cracks in the system’ at USA Swimming have grown over the last nine years, since his retirement, which has resulted in less success with fewer avenues for athletes to develop.

Phelps also revealed that he and previous Olympians had sent a letter of their concerns to USA Swimming earlier this year.

Whilst admitting he is grateful for what swimming has given to him, Phelps also called out a culture were it was expected athletes would ‘stay quiet and to keep the peace’.

The 40-year-old has called for an independent review of USA Swimming’s Board of Directors and has offered his services to improve the sport from competitive to grassroots level.

His statement reads: “First, I must be clear that I have the utmost respect for the U.S. swimmers that competed at World Championships. My criticism is in no way directed at them – I know how hard they work and how honoured they are to represent the US National Team. My criticism is about the system, its leadership, and how it’s failing.

“There have always been cracks in the system but in the last nine years, I’ve seen those cracks grow. In 2016, I had the honour to be part of a US swim team in Rio that was arguably the most successful in the sport’s history and we won 57% of the medals we had the opportunity to win. Fast forward eight years to Paris, where Team USA won only 44% of the medals they had the opportunity to win in the pool, the lowest percentage the sport had seen since the 1988 Olympics.

“I’ve asked myself what’s changed in our sport and the answer is clear… this isn’t on the athletes as they continue to do the best they can with what they’ve been given. This is on the leadership of USA Swimming. Poor leadership trickles down and can impact an organisation at every level.

“I spent most of my life inside a system that is supposed to support athletes. I gave it my everything, but I often felt that my voice went unheard. I was told to be grateful for the chance to compete and that it was more important to stay quiet and keep the peace.

“I spoke up earlier this year when I sent a letter to USA Swimming. It was also shared with the United States Olympic & Paraympic Committee. It addressed many of my frustrations with the current state of the sport and was signed and supported by former Olympic medalists, world record holders, members of the coaching community, and current and previous members of USA Swimming. That letter seemed to fall on deaf ears. No one really wants to talk about how broken USA Swimming has become...

“Money is a factor. But poor operational controls and weak leadership are a cornerstone of the sport’s problems. I’ve watched too many teammates struggle to compete in a sport they love without the support they need. I’ve also seen the sport struggle to return its membership numbers to pre-pandemic levels, and I’m done pretending this system works just because it produces medals...

open image in gallery Michael Phelps has called out USA Swimming's 'broken system' in a post on social media ( Getty Images )

“Swimming to me was always about more that just medals – it’s supposed to be an environment that builds champions in and out of the pool.

“As a Dad to four young boys, it pains me to say that I’m not sure if I’d want my sons to be a part of this sport at a competitive level. Yes, swimming changed my life, but it also caused a lot of heartache, and its current state makes me both sad and angry. I want to see this sport flourish and I want to be a part of the solution. I’ve always said that I wanted to change the sport of swimming in the U.S. and that sentiment still holds true...

“I still care and I’m not ready to give up. I don’t have all the answers but I know this: we need accountability. We need transparency. We need athlete voices at the centre, not in the margins. We need systemic change.”