Sign up to The Independent’s Tokyo Olympics 2020 newsletter

It is an Olympics like no other as the delayed Tokyo 2020 event takes place a year later than planned due to the Covid pandemic.

The Games were due to take place last summer but because of the restrictions in place organisers were forced to postpone the event until now, when it is taking place but with no spectators.

So at long last all of the events are in full swing but what about the details of all the sporting action itself and how are Team GB faring so far?

With the Games being held in Japan it can be difficult to keep up while trying to battle with the time difference.

To help keep you up to speed with all the latest from the Olympics The Independent will be sending out dedicated Olympics newsletters on each Friday of the Games with a full recap of that week’s action.

All you have to do to receive our Olympics emails is sign up to either our free weekly football or Sports Brief newsletters by 11pm BST on 5 August.

The Olympics special emails will be sent to those signed up on 30 July and 6 August.