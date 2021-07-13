British and US Olympics workers arrested over alleged cocaine use in Tokyo

Two British and two American nationals engaged in carrying out maintenance works at the Tokyo Olympics have been arrested for allegedly using cocaine, city police said on Tuesday.

The four foreign nationals denied the allegations, but their urine reportedly showed traces of cocaine.

“Should the allegations turn out to be true, Tokyo 2020 will issue a strict warning to the company and advise them to take all possible measures to ensure that such an incident does not happen again,” Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games said in a statement quoted by news agency Reuters.

The four foreign nationals were hired by Aggreko Events Services Japan Ltd, a firm contracted for temporary electric power services, according to the organisers.

The company confirmed the arrests and said four of them have been suspended from their positions. “Aggreko sincerely apologises for the concern this has caused the public,” the company said in a statement, adding they are cooperating with police investigations.

The accused were drinking at a bar at Roppongi, Tokyo’s entertainment district, when one of them allegedly entered a nearby apartment complex, after which locals called the police, prompting investigations.

The arrests were made between 3-5 July following this incident.

“It’s really regrettable if it’s true. An act that violates the law has been committed,” chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The incident of the alleged violation of the country’s drug laws comes as the Japanese capital enters its fourth state of emergency on Monday and the games are set to begin in just 10 days.

The Olympics organisers are facing criticism for continuing with the games despite rising infections in the country and medical experts’ warnings against the arrival of thousands of players, sponsors, reporters and officials.

Movements of people would be restricted and bars and restaurants would be closed once the Olympics begin.

All spectators have been barred from sporting venues in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures while foreign fans were banned months ago.

The Olympics will start on 24 July and continue till 8 August, while the state of emergency in the capital will last until 22 August.

Japan has reported more than 822,025 cases and nearly 15,000 deaths, while just 28 per cent of the population has received at least one shot of vaccine. On Saturday, the greatest number of new cases in two months were reported with 950 people infected.

