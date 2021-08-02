Poland has offered asylum to Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya after the athlete claimed team officials tried to force her to return to Belarus.

At the same time, it was reported that her husband had fled to Ukraine from Belarus.

On Sunday, images of Tsimanouskaya refusing to board a plane at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport begun circulating. She was apparently being taken out of Tokyo “against her will” after criticising national coaches for the Belarus team’s preparations for games.

Later, the sprinter presented herself at the embassy of Poland in Tokyo, where she is believed to be seeking a Polish visa. Both Poland and the Czech Republic had offered her asylum in response to treatment which the Czech foreign minister described as “scandalous”.

A representative of the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation said that the visa requested by Tsimanouskaya at the Polish embassy should allow her to subsequently request political asylum in the country.

While Tsimanouskaya sought Polish protection, it emerged that husband Arseniy Zdanevich had hurriedly left Belarus for neighbouring Ukraine. He told reporters in Kiev that: "I didn’t think it would get this serious. I made the decision to leave without thinking twice".

Despite the couple’s insistence that they weren’t political and were “just normal sports people", the fact they have both felt the need to flee Belarus has once again highlighted the rule of the country’s strongman, Alexander Lukashenko.

Following a disputed presidential election last year, almost certainly won by the opposition, Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus for 27 years, has clung to power and brutally cracked down on any dissent.

Many leading opposition members have also fled Belarus and the president has previously tried to use sport as a way of whitewashing the country’s image.

But, in the context of the notorious recent abduction of Belarusian opposition journalist Roman Protasevich while onboard a Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania, the latest incident illustrates the threat posed by Belarus’s repressive regime to perceived dissidents, and those associated with them – even for a matter as innocuous as criticism of the national Olympic team.

Tsimanouskaya had been due to run in the women’s 200m on Monday, but she was withdrawn from the competition by team officials - the head of the Belarus’ Olympics committee is Lukashenko’s son - who cited her “emotional, psychological state” as preventing her from taking part.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, centre, held a meeting in Minsk with security officials on Monday (AP)

The athlete posted the team statement on Instagram with the caption “this is a lie”.

In a video message recorded on Sunday evening from the airport, she said Belarusian officials “are putting pressure on me and trying to take me out of the country without my consent”.

Her criticism of the Belarus team’s preparation was the latest humiliation at the games for the regime of president Alexander Lukashenko.

The International Olympic Committee had earlier refused to recognise the election of Lukashenko’s son as president of the country’s National Olympic Committee, while freezing payments to that Committee following allegations of political discrimination and imprisonment made by athletes.

Lukashenko, his son, and a host of other Belarusian officials were also barred from attending the games in Tokyo as a result of the allegations.

Poland has long been critical of the Lukashenko government and pushed the EU to take action following the disputed 2020 election.

Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the huge protests following the vote showed that Belarusians “have shown the whole of Europe that they want to belong to a Europe of free, democratic nations under the rule of law”.

Now, Poland’s support for Tsimanouskaya shows the country again ready to take a leading role in global criticism of the Lukashenko regime.