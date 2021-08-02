British Olympian Tom Bosworth has complained about the quality of the food being offered to athletes at the Tokyo Games, describing it as “cold slop”.

In now deleted tweets reported by The Guardian, the race walker referred to the catering quality as “like a prison” and claimed the canteen resembled a “sweaty school dining hall”.

The 31-year-old wrote: “Any chance, in the week of our race, we could get some food? Like meals? Not cold slop, steamed onions or partly cooked pasta? This is the ‘pinnacle of sport.’ Sapporo feels like a prison.”

The northern Japanese city of Sapporo is hosting the race walk.

In a second tweet seen by the paper, he said: “Welcome to the sweaty school dining hall that a lifetime of hard work gets you. Any chance you could be a little athlete focused?

“Any chance we could have some where to get some fresh air aside from the 900m training lap we have? A cup of coffee wouldn’t go amiss.”

Bosworth is Britain’s fastest walker at all distances from 3km to 20km and has competed at the 2016 Olympic Games, three World Championships and two European Championships.