Noah Williams saves the best to last to snatch 10m platform bronze

Williams scored heavily on his last two dives to turn fourth place into a bronze.

Rebecca Johnson
Saturday 10 August 2024 15:31
Noah Williams took bronze in the men’s 10m platform final (John Walton/PA)
Noah Williams took bronze in the men's 10m platform final (John Walton/PA)

Great Britain’s Noah Williams snatched a bronze medal with his last two dives in a thrilling men’s 10m platform final contest.

The 24-year-old produced a brilliant comeback to challenge for a podium place towards the end of the competition.

Williams was fourth going into the fourth round, but some over-rotation caused him to drop down to fifth.

However, he delivered a brilliant response with scores of 93.60 and 94.35 on his final two dives to snatch bronze.

Williams’ team-mate Kyle Kothari had to settle for an 11th placed finish.

