Boxing to feature at 2028 Olympics in LA after IOC votes to keep sport

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Boxing has been included in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics programme, after a unanimous vote from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ended years of doubt over the sport’s future at the Games.

The IOC last month granted provisional recognition to World Boxing, in a major step towards the sport’s inclusion in LA, and Thursday’s decision ensured the sport’s Olympic presence would continue.

“I thank you for the approval of having boxing back, we can look forward to a great boxing tournament,” said IOC president Thomas Bach.

The boxing competition at the Paris 2024 Games was run by the IOC, after it stripped the International Boxing Association (IBA) of recognition in 2023 over its failure to implement reforms on governance and finance.

The IOC had not included boxing on the initial LA 2028 programme, having urged national boxing federations to create a new global body to replace the IBA. World Boxing, currently with more than 80 national federations as members, was launched in 2023.

“This is a great day for boxers, boxing and everyone connected with our sport at every level across the world,” said World Boxing president Boris van der Vorst.

“This outcome has been achieved by a massive team effort... and would not have been possible without the hard work and commitment of all of the national federations, boxers, coaches, officials and boxing leaders that have worked together to enable this to happen.

Imane Khelif (left) won boxing gold at Paris 2024 but was dragged into a gender row ( PA Archive )

“World Boxing understands that being part of the Olympic Games is a privilege and not a right, and we are determined to be a trustworthy and reliable partner that will adhere to and uphold the values of the Olympic Movement.”

The IOC has said only athletes whose national federations were members of World Boxing by the time of the start of the qualification events for the 2028 Olympics could take part in LA.

The IOC suspended the IBA, run by Russian businessman Umar Kremlev with close links to the Kremlin, in 2019 over governance, finance, refereeing and ethical issues.

It did not involve the IBA in running the boxing events at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, and two years later stripped it of recognition in a rare move.