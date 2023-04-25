Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe holds a hearing on whether to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics.

Governments in Ukraine, Poland and the Czech Republic among others in Europe, have been angered by the suggestion that the two nations could take part, arguing that their athletes have no place in sport with the Ukraine war still ongoing.

Earlier this month, Kyiv barred its national sports teams from competing in Olympic, non-Olympic and Paralympic events that include competitors from Russia and Belarus.

The ongoing war, now in its 14th month, has killed tens of thousands, destroyed cities and uprooted millions.

During the hearing, which is taking place on Tuesday 25 April, Lucy Frazer, the UK’s secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport, is due to deliver a video message.

