Watch as Badminton legends Lin Dan and Lee Chong Wei inducted into Hall of Fame

Oliver Browning
Friday 26 May 2023 12:22
Comments

Watch as retired badminton world champions Lin Dan of China and Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia - widely considered two of the sport’s greatest players - are inducted into the BWF Hall of Fame.

The pair held a press conference in Kuala Lumpur earlier on Friday 26 May, ahead of their induction.

In badminton, there are few bigger names. Lin was a two-time Olympic champion and five-time world champion, while Lee holds the record for most weeks spent as world number one at an astounding 349 weeks.

Representing the People’s Republic of China and Malaysia respectively, Lin and Lee met in two Olympic Games finals - which both went the way of the Chinese star.

Between them, they also appeared in 10 World Championships finals.

Lee announced his retirement from badminton in 2019, while Lin did the same in 2020.

