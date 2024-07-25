Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Pandemonium at the Paris 2024 men’s football opener between Argentina and Morocco is being investigated after a chaotic pitch invasion was followed by a controversial VAR decision.

Olympic organisers are looking into the incident which took place at the Saint-Etienne Stadium on Wednesday, when Argentina were denied a dramatic 2-2 equaliser at the death.

Immediately after the goal was scored by Cristian Medina deep into injury time, the fans of both nations were compelled to evacuate the stadium after approximately 20 invaders stormed the pitch.

The incident caused the game to be delayed by around two hours until, when play eventually resumed for the final three minutes, Medina’s goal was ruled marginally offside in a contentious VAR decision.

“Paris 2024 is working with the relevant stakeholders to understand the causes and identify appropriate actions,” Games organisers told Reuters.

While Morocco clinched a 2-1 victory under rather bizarre circumstances, the security in Paris will view the game as a potentially daunting sign of what could materialise at this year’s Olympics.

As several fans were being chased around the pitch, though, the players and coaches of both sides were left with no indication of how the match would unfold.

“The match was suspended, Morocco did not want to play,” Argentina head coach Javier Mascherano said afterwards. “The captains’ decision was not to play. And as time went by, different versions began to emerge.

“What is annoying is to interrupt the match. As soon as the match ends, the action must be reviewed. At no time are we told that the goal is not valid.”