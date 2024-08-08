Jump to content

Emma Hayes reveals motivation techniques after taking USA to Olympic football final

USA play for gold against Brazil on Saturday afer beating Germany

Oscar Pick
Thursday 08 August 2024 10:06
Emma Hayes celebrated victory with her players
Emma Hayes celebrated victory with her players (AP)

USA women’s football head coach Emma Hayes praises her side’s mental fortitude following their 1-0 win over Germany in the Olympics semi-final.

Sophia Smith scored the winning goal in the first half of extra-time at the Groupama Stadium, in a tense and fiercely contested last-four clash on Tuesday. USA will now go for gold in Saturday’s match against Brazil, who progressed to the final after their 4-2 victory over Spain.

Former Chelsea manager Hayes looks to secure the US national team’s fifth gold medal, having taken charge of her side for just eight competitive games, including Paris 2024.

Ahead of their match against Germany, Hayes showed her team a motivational video of ultramarathoner Courtney Dauwalter, discussing how she digs deep during her 100-mile races.

This strategy was designed to take her players to a place where they could push beyond their fatigue, and it proved to be apt preparation for what was an intense and demanding game against the 2016 Olympic champions.

“I could see today that players were having to dig to the deepest place within them,” Hayes told The Athletic.

“I’ve said this all along — the reason I want to play the team together for as long as possible is because I want them to develop that.

“I want them to suffer. I want them to have that moment because I do not believe you can win without it.”

USA had already beaten Germany 4-1 in a comprehensive performance where Smith extended her goal tally with a brace, but their early encounter in this year’s tournament was a far cry from Tuesday’s showdown.

Hayes’ side have also claimed wins over Australia and Japan en route to the final, where they have the opportunity to replicate their success at London 2012.

