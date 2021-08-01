Olympics medal table: Who’s winning Tokyo 2021 Games so far?
China lead the medal table ahead of the USA, while Great Britain are hovering around the top five
China lead the medal table at the Tokyo Olympics at the end of day nine of the Games.
The nation has 24 gold medals so far, putting them four clear of the second-placed United States.
Hosts Japan, meanwhile, trail the USA by three golds.
Australia are fourth in the standings with 14 golds – two clear of the Russian Olympic Committee and four ahead of Great Britain.
On Sunday, Team GB’s Max Whitlock retained his pommel horse gold with an unassailable opening performance, while Charlotte Worthington’s historic twisting 360-backflip earned her the first ever Olympic gold medal in women’s BMX freestyle. In the men’s event, Declan Brooks claimed bronze. Elsewhere, Adam Peaty swam the fastest ever split while teammate Duncan Scott made swimming history as Britain took silver in the men’s 4x100m relay.
GB’s Zharnel Hughes had a night to forget, however, with his false start in the men’s 100m final disqualifying him before Marcell Jacobs’ surprise gold for Italy.
Here is the medal table in full (updated as of 4pm BST Saturday 31 July)
Rank
Country
Gold
Silver
Bronze
Total
1
China
24
14
13
51
2
United States
20
23
16
59
3
Japan
17
5
9
31
4
Australia
14
3
14
31
5
ROC
12
19
13
44
6
Great Britain
10
10
12
32
7
France
5
10
6
21
8
South Korea
5
4
8
9
Italy
4
8
15
27
10
Netherlands
4
7
6
17
11
Germany
4
4
11
19
12
New Zealand
4
3
4
11
13
Czech Republic
4
3
1
8
14
Canada
3
4
7
14
15
Switzerland
3
4
5
12
16
Croatia
3
2
2
7
17
Chinese Taipei
2
4
4
10
18
Brazil
2
3
5
10
19
Hungary
2
2
2
6
20
Slovenia
2
1
1
4
21
Ecuador
2
0
0
2
21
Kosovo
2
0
0
2
21
Qatar
2
0
0
2
24
Spain
1
3
3
7
25
Georgia
1
3
1
5
26
Romania
1
3
0
4
26
Sweden
1
3
0
4
26
Venezuela
1
3
0
4
29
Hong Kong, China
1
2
0
3
29
Slovakia
1
2
0
3
29
South Africa
1
2
0
3
32
Austria
1
1
3
5
33
Denmark
1
1
2
4
33
Serbia
1
1
2
35
Belgium
1
1
1
3
35
Jamaica
1
1
1
3
35
Norway
1
1
1
3
38
Poland
1
1
0
2
38
Tunisia
1
1
0
2
40
Ireland
1
0
2
3
40
Israel
1
0
2
43
Belarus
1
0
1
2
43
Estonia
1
0
1
2
43
Fiji
1
0
1
2
43
Uzbekistan
1
0
1
2
47
Bermuda
1
0
0
1
47
Ethiopia
1
0
0
1
47
Greece
1
0
0
1
47
Iran
1
0
0
1
47
Latvia
1
0
0
1
47
Philippines
1
0
0
1
47
Thailand
1
0
0
1
54
Colombia
0
2
1
3
55
Dominican Republic
0
2
0
2
56
Ukraine
0
1
5
6
57
Indonesia
0
1
2
3
57
Mongolia
0
1
2
3
59
Cuba
0
1
1
2
59
India
0
1
1
2
59
Portugal
0
1
1
2
59
San Marino
0
1
1
2
59
Uganda
0
1
1
2
64
Bulgaria
0
1
0
1
64
Jordan
0
1
0
1
64
North Macedonia
0
1
0
1
64
Turkmenistan
0
1
0
1
68
Kazakhstan
0
0
3
3
68
Mexico
0
0
3
3
70
Azerbaijan
0
0
2
2
70
Egypt
0
0
2
2
72
Argentina
0
0
1
1
72
Finland
0
0
1
1
72
Ivory Coast
0
0
1
1
72
Kuwait
0
0
1
1
72
Malaysia
0
0
1
1
