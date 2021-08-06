Olympics medals table: Who’s winning Tokyo 2020 so far?
China lead the medal table ahead of the USA, while Great Britain are hovering around the top five
China lead the medal table at the Tokyo Olympics at the end of day 13 of the Games.
The nation has 34 gold medals so far, putting them five clear of the second-placed United States.
Hosts Japan, meanwhile, trail the USA by seven golds.
Great Britain have fallen back down to sixth in the standings with 16 golds – only behind the fifth-placed Russian Olympic Committee on silver and bronze medals and one gold short of Australia, who are fourth.
FOLLOW LIVE: Latest updates from the Olympic Games
On Thursday, Matt Walls claimed men’s omnium gold for Britain in the velodrome, while Holly Bradshaw finally secured a podium place at her third Games with bronze in the women’s pole vault.
Here is the medal table in full (updated as of 3.30pm BST Thursday 6 August)
Rank
Country
Gold
Silver
Bronze
Total
1
China
34
24
16
74
2
United States
29
35
27
91
3
Japan
22
10
14
46
4
Australia
17
5
19
41
5
ROC
16
22
20
58
6
Great Britain
16
18
17
51
7
Germany
9
9
16
34
8
France
7
11
9
27
9
Italy
7
10
18
35
10
Netherlands
7
9
10
26
11
New Zealand
7
6
6
19
12
South Korea
6
4
9
19
13
Hungary
5
7
3
15
14
Canada
5
5
8
18
15
Cuba
5
3
4
12
16
Brazil
4
4
8
16
17
Czech Republic
4
3
2
9
18
Spain
3
4
5
12
18
Switzerland
3
4
5
12
20
Poland
3
3
4
10
21
Croatia
3
3
2
8
22
Jamaica
3
1
3
7
23
Belgium
3
1
1
5
24
Sweden
2
5
0
7
25
Chinese Taipei
2
4
6
12
26
Georgia
2
4
1
7
27
Denmark
2
2
4
8
28
Iran
2
2
1
5
28
Norway
2
2
1
5
30
Slovenia
2
1
1
4
31
Ecuador
2
1
0
3
32
Greece
2
0
1
3
32
Uzbekistan
2
0
1
3
34
Kosovo
2
0
0
2
34
Qatar
2
0
0
2
36
Ukraine
1
3
9
13
37
Romania
1
3
0
4
37
Venezuela
1
3
0
4
39
Hong Kong, China
1
2
2
5
39
Kenya
1
2
2
5
41
Slovakia
1
2
0
3
41
South Africa
1
2
0
3
43
Austria
1
1
5
7
43
Turkey
1
1
5
7
45
Serbia
1
1
4
6
46
Indonesia
1
1
3
5
47
Bulgaria
1
1
2
4
47
Portugal
1
1
2
4
49
Belarus
1
1
1
3
49
Ethiopia
1
1
1
3
49
Philippines
1
1
1
3
49
Uganda
1
1
1
3
53
Tunisia
1
1
0
2
54
Ireland
1
0
2
3
54
Israel
1
0
2
3
56
Estonia
1
0
1
2
56
Fiji
1
0
1
2
56
Latvia
1
0
1
2
56
Thailand
1
0
1
2
60
Bahamas
1
0
0
1
60
Bermuda
1
0
0
1
60
Morocco
1
0
0
1
60
Puerto Rico
1
0
0
1
64
Colombia
0
3
1
4
65
India
0
2
3
5
66
Armenia
0
2
1
3
66
Dominican Republic
0
2
1
3
66
Kyrgyzstan
0
2
1
3
69
Mongolia
0
1
2
3
69
San Marino
0
1
2
3
71
Jordan
0
1
1
2
71
Nigeria
0
1
1
2
73
Namibia
0
1
0
1
73
North Macedonia
0
1
0
1
73
Turkmenistan
0
1
0
1
76
Kazakhstan
0
0
7
7
77
Azerbaijan
0
0
3
3
77
Egypt
0
0
3
3
77
Mexico
0
0
3
3
80
Finland
0
0
2
2
81
Argentina
0
0
1
1
81
Burkina Faso
0
0
1
1
81
Ghana
0
0
1
1
81
Grenada
0
0
1
1
81
Ivory Coast
0
0
1
1
81
Kuwait
0
0
1
1
81
Malaysia
0
0
1
1
81
Syria
0
0
1
1
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies