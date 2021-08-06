China lead the medal table at the Tokyo Olympics at the end of day 13 of the Games.

The nation has 34 gold medals so far, putting them five clear of the second-placed United States.

Hosts Japan, meanwhile, trail the USA by seven golds.

Great Britain have fallen back down to sixth in the standings with 16 golds – only behind the fifth-placed Russian Olympic Committee on silver and bronze medals and one gold short of Australia, who are fourth.

FOLLOW LIVE: Latest updates from the Olympic Games

On Thursday, Matt Walls claimed men’s omnium gold for Britain in the velodrome, while Holly Bradshaw finally secured a podium place at her third Games with bronze in the women’s pole vault.

Here is the medal table in full (updated as of 3.30pm BST Thursday 6 August)