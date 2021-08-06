Olympics medals table: Who’s winning Tokyo 2020 so far?

China lead the medal table ahead of the USA, while Great Britain are hovering around the top five

Graeme Massie@graemekmassie,Alex Pattle@alex_pattle
Friday 06 August 2021 04:40
China lead the medal table at the Tokyo Olympics at the end of day 13 of the Games.

The nation has 34 gold medals so far, putting them five clear of the second-placed United States.

Hosts Japan, meanwhile, trail the USA by seven golds.

Great Britain have fallen back down to sixth in the standings with 16 golds – only behind the fifth-placed Russian Olympic Committee on silver and bronze medals and one gold short of Australia, who are fourth.

On Thursday, Matt Walls claimed men’s omnium gold for Britain in the velodrome, while Holly Bradshaw finally secured a podium place at her third Games with bronze in the women’s pole vault.

Here is the medal table in full (updated as of 3.30pm BST Thursday 6 August)

Rank

Country

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

1

China

34

24

16

74

2

United States

29

35

27

91

3

Japan

22

10

14

46

4

Australia

17

5

19

41

5

ROC

16

22

20

58

6

Great Britain

16

18

17

51

7

Germany

9

9

16

34

8

France

7

11

9

27

9

Italy

7

10

18

35

10

Netherlands

7

9

10

26

11

New Zealand

7

6

6

19

12

South Korea

6

4

9

19

13

Hungary

5

7

3

15

14

Canada

5

5

8

18

15

Cuba

5

3

4

12

16

Brazil

4

4

8

16

17

Czech Republic

4

3

2

9

18

Spain

3

4

5

12

18

Switzerland

3

4

5

12

20

Poland

3

3

4

10

21

Croatia

3

3

2

8

22

Jamaica

3

1

3

7

23

Belgium

3

1

1

5

24

Sweden

2

5

0

7

25

Chinese Taipei

2

4

6

12

26

Georgia

2

4

1

7

27

Denmark

2

2

4

8

28

Iran

2

2

1

5

28

Norway

2

2

1

5

30

Slovenia

2

1

1

4

31

Ecuador

2

1

0

3

32

Greece

2

0

1

3

32

Uzbekistan

2

0

1

3

34

Kosovo

2

0

0

2

34

Qatar

2

0

0

2

36

Ukraine

1

3

9

13

37

Romania

1

3

0

4

37

Venezuela

1

3

0

4

39

Hong Kong, China

1

2

2

5

39

Kenya

1

2

2

5

41

Slovakia

1

2

0

3

41

South Africa

1

2

0

3

43

Austria

1

1

5

7

43

Turkey

1

1

5

7

45

Serbia

1

1

4

6

46

Indonesia

1

1

3

5

47

Bulgaria

1

1

2

4

47

Portugal

1

1

2

4

49

Belarus

1

1

1

3

49

Ethiopia

1

1

1

3

49

Philippines

1

1

1

3

49

Uganda

1

1

1

3

53

Tunisia

1

1

0

2

54

Ireland

1

0

2

3

54

Israel

1

0

2

3

56

Estonia

1

0

1

2

56

Fiji

1

0

1

2

56

Latvia

1

0

1

2

56

Thailand

1

0

1

2

60

Bahamas

1

0

0

1

60

Bermuda

1

0

0

1

60

Morocco

1

0

0

1

60

Puerto Rico

1

0

0

1

64

Colombia

0

3

1

4

65

India

0

2

3

5

66

Armenia

0

2

1

3

66

Dominican Republic

0

2

1

3

66

Kyrgyzstan

0

2

1

3

69

Mongolia

0

1

2

3

69

San Marino

0

1

2

3

71

Jordan

0

1

1

2

71

Nigeria

0

1

1

2

73

Namibia

0

1

0

1

73

North Macedonia

0

1

0

1

73

Turkmenistan

0

1

0

1

76

Kazakhstan

0

0

7

7

77

Azerbaijan

0

0

3

3

77

Egypt

0

0

3

3

77

Mexico

0

0

3

3

80

Finland

0

0

2

2

81

Argentina

0

0

1

1

81

Burkina Faso

0

0

1

1

81

Ghana

0

0

1

1

81

Grenada

0

0

1

1

81

Ivory Coast

0

0

1

1

81

Kuwait

0

0

1

1

81

Malaysia

0

0

1

1

81

Syria

0

0

1

1

