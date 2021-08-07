China lead the medal table at the Tokyo Olympics at the end of day 14 of the Games.

The nation has 36 gold medals so far, putting them five clear of the second-placed United States.

Hosts Japan, meanwhile, trail the USA by seven golds.

Great Britain have jumped back up to fourth in the standings with 18 golds – just ahead of fifth-placed Russian Olympic Committee and sixth-place Australia, who have 17 apiece.

On Friday, Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald took gold for Team GB as they won the first-ever Olympic women’s Madison in dominant fashion, while Kate French put together a brilliant series of performances to become Britain’s second Olympic champion in modern pentathlon. The men’s 4x100 metre relay ended in a silver medal after Italy pipped Team GB by 0.01 seconds at the line, while Laura Muir also took silver with a brilliant finish in her 1500m race. Three bronze medals were picked up, including in the women’s hockey.

Here is the medal table in full (updated as of 6.00pm BST Thursday 6 August)