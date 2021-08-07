Olympics medals table: Who’s winning Tokyo 2020 so far?
China lead the medal table ahead of the USA, while Great Britain are hovering around the top five
China lead the medal table at the Tokyo Olympics at the end of day 14 of the Games.
The nation has 36 gold medals so far, putting them five clear of the second-placed United States.
Hosts Japan, meanwhile, trail the USA by seven golds.
Great Britain have jumped back up to fourth in the standings with 18 golds – just ahead of fifth-placed Russian Olympic Committee and sixth-place Australia, who have 17 apiece.
On Friday, Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald took gold for Team GB as they won the first-ever Olympic women’s Madison in dominant fashion, while Kate French put together a brilliant series of performances to become Britain’s second Olympic champion in modern pentathlon. The men’s 4x100 metre relay ended in a silver medal after Italy pipped Team GB by 0.01 seconds at the line, while Laura Muir also took silver with a brilliant finish in her 1500m race. Three bronze medals were picked up, including in the women’s hockey.
Here is the medal table in full (updated as of 6.00pm BST Thursday 6 August)
Rank
Country
Gold
Silver
Bronze
Total
1
China
38
31
18
87
2
United States
36
39
33
108
3
Japan
27
12
17
56
4
ROC
20
26
23
69
5
Great Britain
20
21
22
63
6
Australia
17
7
22
46
7
Germany
10
11
16
37
8
Netherlands
10
11
12
33
9
Italy
10
10
19
39
10
France
9
12
11
32
11
New Zealand
7
6
7
20
12
Brazil
7
4
8
19
13
Hungary
6
7
6
19
14
Canada
6
6
11
14
15
South Korea
6
4
10
20
16
Cuba
6
3
5
14
17
Poland
4
5
5
14
18
Czech Republic
4
4
3
11
19
Norway
4
2
1
7
20
Jamaica
4
1
4
9
21
Spain
3
8
6
17
22
Sweden
3
6
0
9
23
Belgium
3
1
1
5
24
Slovenia
3
1
1
5
25
Sweden
2
6
0
8
26
Georgia
2
5
1
8
27
Chinese Taipei
2
4
6
12
28
Denmark
2
3
4
9
29
Iran
2
2
2
6
29
Kenya
2
2
2
6
31
Norway
2
1
1
5
32
Serbia
2
1
4
7
33
Uganda
2
1
1
4
34
Ecuador
2
1
0
3
35
Uzbekistan
2
0
2
4
36
Greece
2
0
1
3
37
Bahamas
2
0
0
2
37
Kosovo
2
0
0
2
37
Qatar
2
0
0
2
40
Ukraine
1
3
10
14
41
Romania
1
3
0
4
41
Venezuela
1
3
0
4
43
Belarus
1
2
2
5
43
Hong Kong
1
2
2
5
45
Slovakia
1
2
0
3
45
South Africa
1
2
0
3
47
Turkey
1
1
8
10
48
Austria
1
1
5
7
49
Indonesia
1
1
3
5
50
Bulgaria
1
1
2
4
50
Portugal
1
1
2
4
52
Ethiopia
1
1
1
3
52
Philippines
1
1
1
3
54
Tunisia
1
1
0
2
55
Ireland
1
0
2
3
55
Israel
1
0
2
3
57
Estonia
1
0
1
2
57
Latvia
1
0
1
2
57
Thailand
1
0
1
2
57
Fiji
1
0
1
2
61
Bermuda
1
0
0
1
61
Morocco
1
0
0
1
61
Puerto Rico
1
0
0
1
64
Colombia
0
4
1
5
65
Dominican Republic
0
3
1
4
66
India
0
2
3
5
67
Armenia
0
2
2
4
68
Kyrgyzstan
0
2
1
3
69
Mongolia
0
1
3
4
69
Azerbaijan
0
1
3
4
71
San Marino
0
1
2
3
72
Argentina
0
1
1
2
72
Jordan
0
1
1
2
72
Nigeria
0
1
1
2
75
Lithuania
0
1
0
1
75
North Macedonia
0
1
0
1
75
Namibia
0
1
0
1
75
Turkmenistan
0
1
0
1
79
Kazakhstan
0
0
7
7
80
Egypt
0
0
4
4
80
Mexico
0
0
4
4
82
Finland
0
0
2
2
83
Burkina Faso
0
0
1
1
83
Ivory Coast
0
0
1
1
83
Ghana
0
0
1
1
83
Grenada
0
0
1
1
83
Kuwait
0
0
1
1
83
Malaysia
0
0
1
1
83
Syria
0
0
1
1
