Olympics: When is the opening ceremony for Paris 2024?

Paris 2024 is now just days away, with the Olympics set to begin on Friday 26 July.

Before all the sport, though, there will be an opening ceremony in the French capital to celebrate the beginning of what promises to be a memorable summer.

The ceremony is reportedly set to be the largest and most lavish in Olympics history. It will move beyond the confines of a stadium and into the city.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Paris 2024 opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony will take place on Friday 26 July.

What time does it start?

In the UK, the opening ceremony is scheduled to start at 7.24pm BST. In France, an hour ahead, it will start at 8.24pm. That might seem oddly specific, but it is intentional: on the 24-hour clock, it will be 20.24.

Where is it held?

Opening ceremonies have, traditionally, taken place at the Olympic stadium, but that is not the case in Paris. Instead, it will be held along the banks of the River Seine, which promises to make it even more of a spectacle.

How many spectators will be there?

A staggering 300,000 spectators are expected to line the streets of Paris around the River Seine. It will be by some distance the largest crowd at any opening ceremony in Olympics history.

What channel is it on?

All the coverage of the opening ceremony in Paris will be shown live on BBC and BBC iPlayer.

The official Olympics YouTube channel will have clips and highlights of the most memorable moments throughout the games.