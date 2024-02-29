Watch live: Paris 2024 Olympics athletes’ village inaugurated by Macron

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the Paris 2024 Olympics athletes' village is inaugurated on Thursday, 29 February, with Emmanuel Macron set to attend.

The French president will view the construction site for the accommodation, which is set to have a capacity of 14,250 beds, meet local officials and architects and chat to construction workers.

There will then be an official inauguration of the athletes' village and the passing of keys from the infrastructure body Solideo to the organising committee.

The village straddling the towns of Saint-Ouen, Saint-Denis and L'Ile-Saint-Denis, comprises 300,000 square metres of walkways, green spaces and buildings of different sizes to house almost 15,000 athletes competing at the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games.

It has been designed with sustainability at the forefront, running on 100 per cent renewable energy.

Food served in the village will come from sustainable, certified sources, and photovoltaic panels on the rooftops will provide electricity.

When the Games are over, organisers say the buildings will be transformed into housing and offices that will host 6,000 residents and a further 6,000 workers.