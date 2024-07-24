Support truly

Team GB hockey player Tess Howard believes wearing the “right” kit in events like the Paris 2024 Olympics can “make the difference to feel like you belong on the world stage”.

The difference between men’s and women’s kit has grown, despite Paris 2024 being hailed as the “gender-equal games”, with women usually wearing tighter-fitting outfits made of less material than their male counterparts.

This has not always been the case – in the 1928 Games when women were first permitted to compete in track and field, they wore similar outfits to male runners.

When Nike launched their 2024 kit for Team USA, there was a backlash and fears of indecency over the women’s one-piece that the brand used for the launch photo, despite the alternatives available. Kit is not one-size-fits-all, but for too long there have not been enough options for women.

Howard researched kit and women’s sport as part of a university dissertation, which turned into a peer-reviewed journal, and discovered that more than 70 per cent of around 400 UK-based women who replied to her survey knew girls who had dropped out because of gendered sports kit and body image issues.

“The right kit isn’t just clothing – it’s a crucial part of an athlete’s arsenal, especially at the Olympics,” Howard tells The Independent.

“In my experience, kit can make the difference to feel like you belong on the world stage. Physically, the fabric and shape of our kit directly impact our ability to move, breathe, and perform at our peak.

“Psychologically, it affects our confidence and focus. At the Olympics, where mere milliseconds can separate gold from silver, having kit that enhances rather than hinders your performance is invaluable.

“It’s not just about looking good – it’s about feeling unstoppable when it matters most.”

Until Howard’s research, women in Team GB’s hockey team had to wear a skort (a skirt with shorts attached), despite the number of players who trained in shorts, while the men all wore shorts. But in the aftermath of England’s Commonwealth Gold, in March 2023 women were given a free choice to wear shorts, skirts or skorts, rather than everyone in the team having to wear the same.

England women could only wear skorts when they won Commonwealth Gold in 2022 ( Getty )

“Having shorts as part of our Olympic hockey uniform is a dream come true. It showcases the power of choice and the evolution of kit policy on the global stage,” Howard says.

“We hope to inspire other nations and sports to embrace individual choice in performance wear.

“I’m excited to see how this empowers people of all ages to choose comfort and put participation first.

“Team GB’s effort to ensure we have this choice is crucial – inclusion in kit is paramount to feeling yourself and feeling you belong.

Tess Howard has advocated for a change in women’s kit ( Belga Mag/AFP via Getty )

“At the Olympics, where every athlete dreams of competing, feeling comfortable in your skin and your kit can make all the difference.

“This isn’t just about shorts; it’s about breaking barriers and creating a more inclusive future for sports.”

Kit at the Olympics has been a big issue, going back to the days when a bikini with a maximum size of briefs was the only option available to female beach volleyball players.

There has been a growing awareness of the importance of having a kit that not only enhances performance but makes athletes feel comfortable.

“I’ve seen first hand how restrictive and uncomfortable sportswear can significantly impact an individual’s performance and enjoyment of sport,” Howard says.

Nike was criticised over a one-piece kit for the US women’s team ( Getty for the USOPC )

“My published research shows that over 70 per cent of women have seen girls leave sports due to concerns linked to their sports kit and body image.

“Offering options like shorts and different cuts isn’t just about comfort, it’s about empowering athletes to focus on their performance rather than being distracted by ill-fitting or inappropriate kit.

“By providing choices, we’re sending a powerful message that every athlete’s needs and preferences are valid, which in turn promotes inclusivity and encourages wider participation in sports.”