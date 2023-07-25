Jump to content

Watch as Paris 2024 Olympic torch design unveiled

Oliver Browning
Tuesday 25 July 2023 09:03
Watch as the design of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Torch is unveiled on Tuesday 25 July, with one year to go until the Games.

Ahead of the opening ceremony on Friday 26 July 2024, the iconic Olympic Torch Relay route will journey across France, beginning in May and lasting more than two months.

The host nation has promised a “bold, original and unique” opening ceremony next summer, which will take place along the Seine River.

“For the first time in the history of the Summer Olympic Games, the ceremony will not be taking place in a stadium,” the official website reads.

“Paris 2024 is breaking new ground in sports competition by bringing sports out into the city and the same will be true for the opening ceremony, which will be held in the heart of the city, along its main artery, the Seine.”

The previous Summer Olympics - initially scheduled for 2020 - were held in Japan in July and August 2021, due to the Covid pandemic.

