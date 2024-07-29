Watch live: Team USA athletes speak as Paris Olympics day four begins

Support truly

Watch live as Team USA track and field stars at the ParisOlympics give a press conference on day four of the games on Monday, 29 July.

Ryan Crouser, Katie Moon, Tara Davis-Woodhall, Noah Lyles, and Grant Hollloway will speak to the media ahead of 18 gold medal events due to take place today.

Among the events that Team USA will be aiming for the top prize in will be the women's basketball amid a 55-game Olympic winning streak.

The team - who have not lost since 1992 in Barcelona - will face Japan at 8pm GMT at Pierre Mauroy Stadium.

Elsewhere, Lilly King will compete in the 100m breaststroke final and Chase Budinger and Miles Evans will compete in beach volleyball.

Other events Team USA fans should look out for on Monday are rugby sevens, artistic gymnastics, fencing, rowing, water polo, hockey, shooting, tennis, judo, and sailing.