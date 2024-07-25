Support truly

An Australian swimming coach is subject to an ongoing investigation by the Australian Olympic Committee following his outlandish comments ahead of Paris 2024.

Michael Palfrey, who has previously coached one of Australia’s fiercest rivals, has now expressed his support for the South Korean men’s 400m freestyle world champion.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Thursday that the AOC and Swimming Australia are investigating the issue, as Palfrey’s role at the games now hangs in the balance.

Two of Australia’s most talented swimmers, Sam Short and Elijah Winnington, will have the opportunity to win gold at the 400m freestyle event on Saturday, while their coach hopes to see his former student, Kim Woo-min, claim the coveted medal.

“I really hope he can win, but ultimately I really hope he swims well …Go Korea,” said Palfrey in an interview with Korean television.

“We need Woo-min to lift, that’s what I’ll be saying to him. He’s got to race tough. I think Woo-Min can definitely be amongst the medals but the hard thing for him is that those [Australian] guys have already posted fast times. He’s got to find another level.”

In a statement issued to Guardian Australia, the AOC said that these comments are “deeply concerning and represent a serious error of judgement.”

The sport’s national governing body, Swimming Australia, approved Palfrey’s prior involvement with Korean swimmers on the basis that he would end those relationships before Olympic trials last month.

Elijah Winnington ( Getty Images )

However, it would seem that Palfrey still carries a sense of loyalty to South Korean athletes, having hosted swimmers Hwang Sun-woo, Lee Ho-joon, Lee Yoo-yeon and Yang Jae-hoon at Queensland in the past.

The AOC and Swimming Australia now look to gain more information on the coach ahead of Saturday, and will take the necessary measures to protect the welfare of their athletes.

Entering Saturday’s event are two of the nation’s Olympic hopefuls.

Wellington, who qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 with the fastest time in the world for the 400m freestyle at the 2021 Australian Swimming Trials, is yet to medal at the Summer Games.

But the 24-year-old did secure his first international gold medal at the 2022 World Aquatics Championship in Budapest, and looks to continue his momentum by chasing glory in Paris.

Short, meanwhile, comes off a scintillating display at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, where he claimed gold in the 400m freestyle final.

Sam Short ( Getty Images )

The 20-year-old also reached the final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, but had to settle for silver.

This year, Australia look to be in a strong position to extend their tally of Olympic gold medals, having amassed 167 up to this point.

Canoeist Jessica Fox and field hockey star Eddie Ockenden will bear their nation’s flag at tomorrow’s Opening Ceremony, taking place along the River Seine.

But as the two decorated athletes lead Australia at the Parade of Nations, the AOC and Swimming Australia will no doubt be finalising their decision on Palfrey’s future.