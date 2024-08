Paris 2024 Paralympics schedule and day-by-day events

Support truly

The 2024 Paralympics in Paris officially begins with the opening ceremony on Wednesday 28 August, kicking off 11 days of competition which comes to an end on 8 September.

The Paralympics will feature 22 sports in 23 disciplines, with a total of 549 events across 11 days.

There are the traditional draws such as swimming, basketball, tennis and athletics. There will not be any new disciplines at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, but badminton will be making only its second appearance.

Here is a closer look at the full day-by-day schedule for the Games, including every session for every sport (medal events in bold).

Full day-by-day Paralympic schedule (all times BST)

*************************************************

Day 1 (Thursday August 29)

Boccia

9.30-14.15: Men’s and women’s individual

Goalball

08:00 – 19:15: Men’s and women’s preliminary

Archery

08:00-10:30: Men’s and women’s W1 ranking round

Men’s and women’s W1 ranking round 12:00-14:30: Women’s individual compound open ranking round, men’s individual recurve open ranking round

Women’s individual compound open ranking round, men’s individual recurve open ranking round 16:00-18:30: Men’s individual compound open ranking round, women’s individual recurve open ranking round

Para Badminton

07:30-13:30: Group play stage – women’s doubles, men’s doubles, mixed doubles, men’s singles, women’s singles

Group play stage – women’s doubles, men’s doubles, mixed doubles, men’s singles, women’s singles 15:00-21:00: Group play stage – women’s singles, men’s singles, mixed doubles

Para cycling

11:00-17:00: Women’s C4-5 Time trial qualification, men’s C1 3000m individual pursuit qualifying, men’s B 4000m individual pursuit qualifying, women’s C4-5 500m Time Trial final,men’s C1-3 3000m individual pursuit finals, men’s B 4000m individual pursuit finals

Para Table Tennis

09:00-13:30: Women’s doubles, men’s doubles

Taekwondo

09:00-13:00: Women’s and men’s round of 16 and quarter finals

Women’s and men’s round of 16 and quarter finals 16:00-20:25: Women’s and men’s repechages, semi-finals. Women’s K44-47kg medal contest, men’s K44-58kg gold medal contest, women’s K44 -52kg gold medal contest

Para Swimming

08:30-11:30: men’s and women’s 400m, 50m, freestyle heats, men’s and women’s backstroke 100m heats, men’s and women’s butterfly 100m heats, men’s 50m breaststroke heats

men’s and women’s 400m, 50m, freestyle heats, men’s and women’s backstroke 100m heats, men’s and women’s butterfly 100m heats, men’s 50m breaststroke heats 16:30-20:30:men’s and women’s 400m freestyle S9 final, men’s S1, S2 100m backstroke final, women’s 100m backstroke S2 final, men’s and women’s 100m butterfly S14 final, men’s 50m breaststroke SB3 final, women’s 50m S6 freestyle final, men’s 50m freestyle S10 final, men’s and women’s 100m S13 butterfly final, men’s and women’s 200m S5 freestyle final

Sitting Volleyball

11:00-14:30: Men’s and women’s preliminary round

Men’s and women’s preliminary round 17:00-20:30: Men’s and women’s preliminary round

Wheelchair basketball

09:30-13:30: Men’s or women’s prelimary round

Men’s or women’s prelimary round 15:00-20:00: Men’s or women’s prelimary round

Men’s or women’s prelimary round 20:30-22:15: Men’s or women’s preliminary round

******************************************************************

Day 2 (Friday August 30)

Boccia

09:30-14:15: Men’s and women’s individual

Men’s and women’s individual 16:00-21:55: Men’s and women’s individual

Goalball

08:00-10:45: Men’s and women’s preliminaries

Men’s and women’s preliminaries 12:15-15:00: Men’s and women’s preliminaries

Men’s and women’s preliminaries 16:30-19:15: Men’s and women’s preliminaries

Archery

08:00-11:25: Women’s individual compound open 1/16 elimination round

Women’s individual compound open 1/16 elimination round 14:30-19:05: Men’s individual compound open 1/16 elimination round

Para Athletics

09:00-12:30:

Women’s Long Jump - T11 Final

Men’s 5000m - T11 Final

Women’s 100m - T35 Round 1

Women’s Shot Put - F41 Final

Men’s 100m - T12 Round 1

Women’s Discus Throw - F55 Final

Men’s 400m - T52 Round 1

Women’s 400m - T11 Round 1

Men’s Javelin Throw - F38 Final

Women’s 200m - T37 Round 1

Men’s 100m - T37 Round 1

Men’s 100m - T47 Round 1

Women’s 100m - T35 Final

18:00-21:00

Men’s Shot Put - F55 Final

Men’s Long Jump - T11 Final

Women’s Club Throw - F32 Final

Men’s 400m - T52 Final

Men’s 100m - T37 Final

Men’s 100m - T47 Final

Women’s 400m - T11 Round 1

Men’s Shot Put - F37 Final

Women’s 200m - T37 Final

Men’s 5000m - T54 Round 1

Women’s 400m - T47 Round 1

Women’s 1500m - T13 Round 1

Para Badminton

07:30-13:30: Women’s doubles, mixed doubles, men’s singles and women’s singles group play stage

Women’s doubles, mixed doubles, men’s singles and women’s singles group play stage 15:00-21:00: Women’s singles, men’s singles, mixed doubles group play stage

Para Cycling

10:30-16:35:

Men’s C4-5 1000m Time Trial - Qualification

Women’s C4 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying

Men’s C2 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying

Men’s C3 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying

Women’s B 1000m Time Trial Qualification

Men’s C4-5 1000m Time Trial - Final

Women’s C4 3000m Individual Pursuit Finals

Men’s C2 3000m Individual Pursuit Finals

Men’s C3 3000m Individual Pursuit Finals

Women’s B 1000m Time Trial – Final

Para Rowing

08:30-10:50

Women’s Single Sculls - PR1W1x Heats

Men’s Single Sculls - PR1M1x Heats

Mixed Double Sculls - PR2Mix2x Heats

Mixed Double Sculls - PR3Mix2x Heats

Mixed Coxed Four - PR3Mix4+ Heats

Para Table Tennis

09:00-13:30: women’s doubles and mixed doubles quarter-finals and semi-finals

women’s doubles and mixed doubles quarter-finals and semi-finals 16:00-20:30: quarter-finals, semi-finals, women’s doubles WS15 gold medal match, women’s doubles WW5 gold medal match.

Taekwondo

09:00-13:00: Women’s and men’s round of 16 and quarter-finals

Women’s and men’s round of 16 and quarter-finals 16:00-20:25: Women’s and men’s repechages and semi-finals. Women’s K44 -47kg gold medal contest, men’s K44 -59kg gold medal contest, women’s K44 -52kg gold medal contest

Para Swimming

08:30-11:30: 100m freestyle heats, 200m individual medley heats, men’s 400m freestyle heats, 100m breaststroke heats, 100m backstroke heats, mixed 4x50m freestyle heats

16:30-20:30:

Men’s 100m Freestyle S5 - Final

Women’s 100m Freestyle S5 - Final

Men’s 100m Freestyle S4 - Final

Men’s 200m Individual Medley SM6 - Final

Women’s 200m Individual Medley SM6 - Final

Men’s 400m Freestyle S11 - Final

Women’s 400m Freestyle S11 - Final

Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB9 - Final

Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB9 - Final

Men’s 100m Backstroke S13 - Final

Women’s 100m Backstroke S13 - Final

Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB8 - Final

Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB8 - Final

Mixed 4x50m Freestyle 20pts Relay – Final

Sitting volleyball

11:00-14:30: Men’s and women’s preliminary round

Men’s and women’s preliminary round 17:00-20:30: Men’s and women’s preliminary round

Shooting

08:00-16:15: Men’s and women’s 10m air rifle qualification, men’s 10m air pistol qualification and SH1 final, mixed 10m air rifle shooting SH2 Final

Wheelchair basketball

09:30-13:30: Men’s or women’s preliminary round

Men’s or women’s preliminary round 15:00-19:00: Men’s or women’s preliminary round

Men’s or women’s preliminary round 20:30-22:15: Men’s or women’s preliminary round

Wheelchair rugby

10:30-14:15: Mixed preliminary round

Mixed preliminary round 16:30-20:15: Mixed preliminary round

Wheelchair tennis

11:00-18:00: Men’s singles and women’s doubles first round

Men’s singles and women’s doubles first round 11:00-19:00: men’s singles first round, women’s doubles first round, quad’s doubles quarter-finals

*****************************************************

Day 3 (Saturday 31 August)

Boccia

09:30-14:15: Men’s and Women’s individual

Men’s and Women’s individual 16:00-21:00: Men’s and women’s individual quarterfinals

Goalball

08:00-10:45: Men’s and women’s preliminaries

Men’s and women’s preliminaries 12:15-15:00: Men’s and women’s preliminaries

Men’s and women’s preliminaries 16:30-19:15: Men’s and women’s preliminaries

Para Archery

08:00-12:20: Women’s individual W1, elimination, quarter-finals, semi-finals and bronze medal

Women’s individual W1, elimination, quarter-finals, semi-finals and bronze medal 14:30-19:40: Women’s individual compound, elimination, quarter-finals, semi-finals, bronze medal, gold medal

Para Athletics

09:00-12:30:

Women’s Discus Throw - F57 Final

Men’s Shot Put - F12 Final

Men’s 5000m - T13 Final

Women’s 5000m - T54 Final

Men’s 1500m - T46 Final

Women’s 100m - T38 Round 1

Women’s Long Jump - T64 Final

Women’s Javelin Throw - F13 Final

Men’s 100m - T38 Round 1

Men’s 400m - T11 Round 1

Men’s 100m - T12 Semi-Finals

18:00-21:00

Men’s Javelin Throw - F57 Final

Men’s Club Throw - F32 Final

Women’s 1500m - T13 Final

Women’s Shot Put - F37 Final

Men’s 100m - T44 Round 1

Men’s 100m - T38 Final

Men’s 400m - T11 Semi-Finals

Men’s Long Jump - T63 Final

Women’s 400m - T11 Final

Women’s 100m - T38 Final

Men’s 5000m - T54 Final

Men’s 100m - T12 Final

Women’s 400m - T47 Final

Women’s 200m - T36 Round 1

Para Badminton

07:30-13:30: Men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles group play stage

Men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles group play stage 15:00-20:20: Women’s singles group play and quarter finals, men’s singles group play, women’s doubles semi-finals, men’s doubles semi-finals

Para Cycling track

09:00-14:50

Women’s C1-3 500m Time Trial - Qualification

Men’s C1-3 1000m Time Trial - Qualification

Men’s C4 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying

Men’s C5 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying

Women’s C1-3 500m Time Trial - Final

Men’s C1-3 1000m Time Trial - Final

Men’s C4 4000m Individual Pursuit Finals

Men’s C5 4000m Individual Pursuit Finals

Para Rowing

08:30-10:50: Women’s and men’s single and double sculls repechage, mixed cox four repechage

Para table tennis

09:00-14:15: Mixed doubles, women’s doubles, men’s doubles semi-finals, men’s doubles MW8 gold medal match

Mixed doubles, women’s doubles, men’s doubles semi-finals, 16:00-20:30:Mixed doubles XS17 gold medal match, men’s doubles MW4 gold medal match, women’s doubles WS20 and WW10 gold medal match

Taekwondo

09:00-13:00: men’s and women’s round of 16 and quarter-finals

men’s and women’s round of 16 and quarter-finals 16:00-20:30: men’s and women’s repechage and semi-finals. Men’s K44 -80kg Bronze medal matches, women’s +65kg bronze medal matches, men’s K44 +80kg bronze medal matches, men’s K44 -80kg gold medal match, women’s K44 +65kg gold medal match, men’s K44 +80kg gold medal match.

Para Swimming

08:30-11:30: Men’s and women’s backstroke, freestyle, individual medley heats

16:30-20:30

Men’s 100m Backstroke S12 - Final

Women’s 100m Backstroke S12 - Final

Men’s 200m Freestyle S14 - Final

Women’s 200m Freestyle S14 - Final

Men’s 100m Backstroke S8 - Final

Women’s 100m Backstroke S8 - Final

Men’s 400m Freestyle S13 - Final

Women’s 400m Freestyle S13 - Final

Men’s 50m Backstroke S1 - Final

Men’s 50m Backstroke S2 - Final

Women’s 50m Backstroke S2 - Final

Men’s 200m Individual Medley SM7 - Final

Women’s 200m Individual Medley SM7 - Final

Men’s 50m Freestyle S11 - Final

Women’s 50m Freestyle S11 – Final

Sitting Volleyball

11:00-14:30: Men’s and women’s preliminary round

Men’s and women’s preliminary round 17:00-20:30: Men’s and women’s preliminary round

Shooting

08:30-14:45:Men’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 qualification and final,w omen’s 10m air pistol SH1 qualification and final

Wheelchair basketball

09:30-13:30: Men’s or women’s preliminary round

Men’s or women’s preliminary round 15:00-19:00: Men’s or women’s preliminary round

Men’s or women’s preliminary round 20:30-22:15: Men’s or women’s preliminary round

Wheelchair rugby

10:30-14:15: Mixed preliminary round

Mixed preliminary round 16:30-20:15: Mixed preliminary round

Wheelchair tennis

11:00-18:00: Women’s and quad’s singles first round

Women’s and quad’s singles first round 11:00-19:00: Women’s singles first round, men’s doubles first round, quad’s singles first round

**************************************************

Day 4 (Sunday September 1)

Blind Football

10:30-14:30: Men’s preliminary round group B

Men’s preliminary round group B 17:30-21:30: Men’s preliminary round group A

Boccia

09:30-13:25: Men’s and women’s individual quarter-finals and semi-finals

Men’s and women’s individual quarter-finals and semi-finals 16:00-21:20: Men’s and Women’s individual medal matches

Goalball

08:00-10:45: Men’s and women’s preliminaries

Men’s and women’s preliminaries 16:30-19:15: Men’s and women’s preliminaries

Para Archery

08:00-12:20: Men’s individual W1 elimination, quarter finals, semi-finals, bronze and gold medal

Men’s individual W1 elimination, quarter finals, semi-finals, 14:30-19:40: Men’s individual compound elimination, quarter-finals, semi-finals, bronze medal and gold medal

Athletics

09:00-12:30

Women’s Long Jump - T12 Final

Men’s Shot Put - F53 Final

Women’s 1500m - T11 Round 1

Women’s Discus Throw - F64 Final

Men’s 100m - T34 Round 1

Women’s 800m - T53 Round 1

Men’s Shot Put - F40 Final

Women’s 800m - T54 Round 1

Men’s 100m - T13 Round 1

Men’s 400m - T54 Round 1

Women’s 200m - T36 Final

Men’s 400m - T53 Round 1

Para Badminton

07:30-14:10: Men’s singles, women’s singles, semi-finals and quarter-finals

Men’s singles, women’s singles, semi-finals and quarter-finals 15:40-22:20: Men’s and women’s semi-finals, women’s doubles medal matches, men’s and women’s singles medal matches

Para Cycling Track

10:00-15:10

Men’s B 1000m Time Trial - Qualification

Women’s B 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying

Women’s C5 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying

Open C1-5 750m Team Sprint Qualifying

Men’s B 1000m Time Trial - Final

Women’s B 3000m Individual Pursuit Finals

Women’s C5 3000m Individual Pursuit Finals

Open C1-5 750m Team Sprint Finals

Para Rowing

08:30-12:00:

Women’s Single Sculls - PR1W1x Final B

Men’s Single Sculls - PR1M1x Final B

Mixed Double Sculls - PR2Mix2x Final B

Mixed Double Sculls - PR3Mix2x Final B

Mixed Coxed Four - PR3Mix4+ Final B

Women’s Single Sculls - PR1W1x Final A

Men’s Single Sculls - PR1M1x Final A

Mixed Double Sculls - PR2Mix2x Final A

Mixed Double Sculls - PR3Mix2x Final A

Mixed Coxed Four - PR3Mix4+ Final A

Table tennis

09:00-14:15: Mixed doubles women’s doubles, men’s doubles semi-finals, men’s MW8 gold medal match

Mixed doubles women’s doubles, men’s doubles semi-finals, 16:00-20:30:Mixed doubles XS17, men’s doubles MW4 and women’s doubles WS20, WW10 medal matches

Para Swimming

08:30-11:30: Women’s 100m breaststroke, men’s and women’s 100m freestyle, men’s and women’s 200m individual medley, men’s and women’s 100m backstroke, men’s and women’s individual medley, men’s and women’s 100m breaststroke, mixed 4x100m freestyle relay heats

16:30-20:30

Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB6 - Final

Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB6 - Final

Men’s 100m Freestyle S10 - Final

Women’s 100m Freestyle S10 - Final

Men’s 200m Individual Medley SM8 - Final

Women’s 200m Individual Medley SM8 - Final

Men’s 100m Backstroke S11 - Final

Women’s 100m Backstroke S11 - Final

Men’s 150m Individual Medley SM4 - Final

Women’s 150m Individual Medley SM4 - Final

Men’s 150m Individual Medley SM3 - Final

Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB5 - Final

Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB5 - Final

Mixed 4x100m Freestyle S14 Relay – Final

Para Triathlon

07:15-12:10 Men’s PTS3, Men’s PTS2, Women’s PTS2, Men’s PTS5, Men’s PTS4, Women’s PTS5, Women’s PTS4

Sitting volleyball

11:00-14:30: Men’s and women’s preliminary round

Men’s and women’s preliminary round 17:00-20:30: Men’s and women’s preliminary round

Shooting

08:30-15:00: Mixed 10m air rifle SH1 and SH2 qualification and final

Wheelchair basketball

09:30-13:30: Men’s or women’s preliminary round

Men’s or women’s preliminary round 18:15-22:15: Men’s or women’s preliminary round

Wheelchair rugby

10:30-14:15: Mixed playoff qualification and semi-final

Mixed playoff qualification and semi-final 16:30-20:15: Mixed playoff qualification and semi-final

Wheelchair tennis

11:00-18:00: Men’s singles second round, men’s doubles second round, women’s doubles quarter-finals, quad’s doubles semi-final

******************************************************

Day 5 (Monday September 2)

Blind football

10:30-14:30: Men’s preliminary round group B

Men’s preliminary round group B 17:30-21:30: Men’s preliminary round group A

Boccia

09:30-13:45: Women’s individual BC1, men’s individual BC1, women’s individual BC4 gold medal matches

Goalball

12:15-15:15: Men’s quarterfinals

Men’s quarterfinals 16:45-19:45: Men’s quarterfinals

Para Archery

08:00-12:35: Mixed team W1 elimination, quarter-finals, semi-finals, bronze medal and gold medal matches

14:30-20:25:Mixed team compound elimination, quarter-finals, semi-finals, bronze medal and gold medal matches

Para Athletics

09:00-12:30:

Men’s Long Jump - T12 Final

Men’s Discus Throw - F56 Final

Women’s 1500m - T11 Final

Men’s 1500m - T11 Round 1

Men’s Shot Put - F41 Final

Men’s 1500m - T11 Round 1

Men’s 1500m - T13 Round 1

Women’s Shot Put - F54 Final

Men’s 100m - T34 Final

Men’s 100m - T35 Round 1

Women’s 100m - T11 Round 1

Men’s 400m - T38 Round 1

Women’s 1500m - T54 Round 1

18:00-21:00

Men’s Javelin Throw - F64 Final

Women’s Discus Throw - F53 Final

Men’s 100m - T35 Final

Men’s Long Jump - T36 Final

Women’s 100m - T11 Semi-Finals

Women’s 400m - T37 Round 1

Men’s Shot Put - F11 Final

Men’s 400m - T20 Round 1

Women’s 400m - T20 Round 1

Men’s 100m - T63 Final

Women’s 400m - T12 Round 1

Men’s 1500m - T54 Round 1

Men’s 100m - T64 Final

Para Badminton

07:30-14:00: Women’s singles WH1, WH2, SL3, Mixed doubles SL3-SU5, Men’s singles WH1, SL3 medal matches

15:30-21:40:Women’s singles WH2, SU5, SH6, Men’s singles SL4, WH1, SU5, SH6 medal matches

Table tennis

09:00-13:30: Men’s singles round of 16

Men’s singles round of 16 16:00-20:30: Men’s and women’s singles round of 16 and quarter-finals

Para Swimming

08:30-11:30: Men’s and women’s 400m freestyle, men’s 50m freestyle and backstroke, men’s and women’s 100m breaststroke, men’s and women’s 50m freestyle, men’s 200m freestyle, mixed 4x100m freestyle - heats

16:30-20:30

Men’s 400m Freestyle S7 - Final

Women’s 400m Freestyle S7 - Final

Men’s 50m Freestyle S9 - Final

Men’s 50m Backstroke S3 - Final

Women’s 50m Backstroke S3 - Final

Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB14 - Final

Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB14 - Final

Men’s 50m Freestyle S13 - Final

Women’s 50m Freestyle S13 - Final

Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB4 - Final

Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB4 - Final

Men’s 200m Freestyle S2 - Final

Mixed 4x100m Freestyle 34 pts Relay – Final

Para triathlon

07:15-11:20: Men’s PTVI 1, Men’s PTVI 2/3, Women’s PTVI 1, Women’s PTVI 2/3, Men’s PTWC 1, Men’s PTWC 2, Women’s PTWC 1, Women’s PTWC 2

Sitting volleyball

11:00-14:30: Men’s and women’s preliminary round

Men’s and women’s preliminary round 17:00-20:30: Men’s and women’s preliminary round

Shooting

08:00-19:00: Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 qualification precision, rapid and final

Wheelchair basketball

12:45-16:45: Men’s or women’s preliminary round

Men’s or women’s preliminary round 18:15-22:15: Men’s or women’s preliminary round

Wheelchair rugby

10:30-14:15: Mixed playoff and bronze medal match

Mixed playoff and bronze medal match 16:30-20:45: Mixed playoff and gold medal match

Wheelchair tennis

11:00-18:00: Men’s singles third round, women’s singles second round, quad’s singles quarter-final

**********************************************************

Day 6 (Tuesday 6 September)

Blind football

10:30-14:30: Men’s preliminaries

Men’s preliminaries 17:30-21:30: Men’s preliminaries

Boccia

09:30-13:45: Women’s and men’s individual gold medal matches

16:00-20:55: Men’s and women’s individual gold medal matches

Goalball

12:15-15:15: Men’s quarterfinals

Men’s quarterfinals 16:45-19:45: Men’s quarterfinals

Para Archery

08:00-12:35: Mixed team W1 eliminators, quarter-finals, semi-finals, bronze medal and gold medal

Mixed team W1 eliminators, quarter-finals, semi-finals, 14:30-20:25: Mixed team compound open eliminators, quarter-finals, semi-finals, bronze and gold medal

Para athletics

09:00-12:30:

Men’s Long Jump - T12 Final

Men’s Discus Throw - F56 Final

Women’s 1500m - T11 Final

Men’s 1500m - T11 Round 1

Men’s Shot Put - F41 Final

Men’s 1500m - T11 Round 1

Men’s 1500m - T13 Round 1

Women’s Shot Put - F54 Final

Men’s 100m - T34 Final

Men’s 100m - T35 Round 1

Women’s 100m - T11 Round 1

Men’s 400m - T38 Round 1

Women’s 1500m - T54 Round 1

18:00-21:00

Men’s Javelin Throw - F64 Final

Women’s Discus Throw - F53 Final

Men’s 100m - T35 Final

Men’s Long Jump - T36 Final

Women’s 100m - T11 Semi-Finals

Women’s 400m - T37 Round 1

Men’s Shot Put - F11 Final

Men’s 400m - T20 Round 1

Women’s 400m - T20 Round 1

Men’s 100m - T63 Final

Women’s 400m - T12 Round 1

Men’s 1500m - T54 Round 1

Men’s 100m - T64 Final

Para Equestrian

09:00-18:00: Dressage individual Grade I, Grade II, Grade III

Para table tennis

09:00-13:30: Men’s singles round of 16 and semi-finals

Men’s singles round of 16 and semi-finals 16:00-20:30: Men’s singles round of 16 and quarter-finals. Men’s singles class 5 gold medal match.

Para Swimming

08:30-20:30: Men’s and women’s 400m, men’s and women’s 50m backstroke, men’s and women’s 100m breaststroke, men’s and women’s 50m freestyle, men’s 200m freestyle, mixed 4x100m freestyle relay - heats

16:30-20:30:

Men’s 400m Freestyle S7 - Final

Women’s 400m Freestyle S7 - Final

Men’s 50m Freestyle S9 - Final

Men’s 50m Backstroke S3 - Final

Women’s 50m Backstroke S3 - Final

Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB14 - Final

Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB14 - Final

Men’s 50m Freestyle S13 - Final

Women’s 50m Freestyle S13 - Final

Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB4 - Final

Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB4 - Final

Men’s 200m Freestyle S2 - Final

Mixed 4x100m Freestyle 34 pts Relay – Final

Sitting volleyball

11:00-14:30: Men’s and women’s preliminary round

Men’s and women’s preliminary round 17:00-20:30: Men’s and women’s preliminary round

Shooting

08:00-17:00: Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 qualification precision, qualification rapid, final

Wheelchair basketball

12:45-16:45: Men’s or women’s preliminary round

Men’s or women’s preliminary round 18:15-22:15: Men’s or women’s preliminary round

Wheelchair tennis

11:00-18:00: Men’s singles third round, women’s singles second round, quad’s singles quarter-finals

*********************************************************************************

Day 7 (Wednesday September 4)

Boccia

09:30-14:10: Mixed Pari and Mixed team quarter-finals

Mixed Pari and Mixed team quarter-finals 16:00-20:40: Mixed team and mixed pair semi-finals

Goalball

08:00-11:00: Women’s classification playoff

Women’s classification playoff 12:30-15:30: Men’s and women’s semi-final

Men’s and women’s semi-final 17:00-20:00: Women’s and men’s semi-final

Para Archery

08:00-14:45: Men’s recurve elimination round

Men’s recurve elimination round 16:30-19:25: Men’s recurve open quarter-finals, semi-finals, bronze medal and gold medal matches

Para Athletics

09:00-12:30:

Men’s Javelin Throw - F34 Final

Women’s Discus Throw - F41 Final

Men’s Long Jump - T38 Final

Men’s 100m - T11 Round 1

Women’s Shot Put - F46 Final

Men’s Shot Put - F46 Final

Men’s 400m - T37 Final

Men’s 100m - T53 Round 1

Women’s 100m - T53 Round 1

Men’s 100m - T54 Round 1

Women’s 100m - T54 Round 1

Women’s 100m - T36 Round 1

Men’s 400m - T12 Semi-Finals

18:00-21:00

Women’s Shot Put - F32 Final

Men’s Shot Put - F36 Final

Women’s 100m - T36 Final

Men’s 100m - T53 Final

Men’s Club Throw - F51 Final

Men’s 100m - T54 Final

Women’s 100m - T12 Round 1

Men’s 400m - T13 Round 1

Men’s Long Jump - T64 Final

Women’s 100m - T53 Final

Women’s 100m - T54 Final

Men’s 100m - T11 Semi-Finals

Women’s 100m - T37 Round 1

Para Cycling

08:00-17:00: Women;s and men’s individual time trial

Para Equestrian

09:00-14:40: Dressage individual Grade IV

Para Powerlifting

11:00-14:00: Men’s -49kg final, women’s -41kg final

Para table tennis

09:00-14:00: Women’s and men’s singles quarter-finals, and women’s singles class 10 gold medal match

Women’s and men’s singles quarter-finals, and 16:00-21:15: Men’s singles quarter-finals and semi-finals. Women’s singles class 5 gold medal match, men’s singles class 10 gold medal match

Para Swimming

08:30-11:30: Men’s and women’s 100m freestyle, men’s and women’s 200m individual medley, men’s and women’s 400m freestyle, men’s and women’s 50m breaststroke, men’s 50m freestyle, mixed 4x100m freestyle - heats

16:30-20:30:

Men’s 100m Freestyle S12 - Final

Women’s 100m Freestyle S12 - Final

Men’s 200m Individual Medley SM14 - Final

Women’s 200m Individual Medley SM14 - Final

Men’s 400m Freestyle S8 - Final

Women’s 400m Freestyle S8 - Final

Men’s 50m Breaststroke SB2 - Final

Women’s 50m Breaststroke SB3 - Final

Men’s 50m Freestyle S7 - Final

Women’s 100m Freestyle S7 - Final

Women’s 100m Freestyle S9 - Final

Mixed 4x100m Freestyle 49pts Relay – Final

Sitting volleyball

11:00-14:30: Men’s and women’s preliminaries

Men’s and women’s preliminaries 17:00-20:30: Men’s and women’s preliminaries

Shooting

08:30-15:00: Mixed 50m pistol SH1 qualification and final. Mixed 50m rifle prone SH2 qualification and final

Wheelchair basketball

12:45-16:45: Men’s or women’s playoff 5-8, women’s quarter-final

Men’s or women’s playoff 5-8, women’s quarter-final 15:00-19:00: Women’s quarterfinals

Women’s quarterfinals 20:30-22:15: Women’s quarterfinal

Wheelchair fencing

09:-15:20: Women’s and men’s foil opening rounds

Women’s and men’s foil opening rounds 17:30-21:40: Women’s and men’s foil bronze category A and B bronze and gold medal bouts.

Wheelchair tennis

11:00-18:30: Men’s singles quarter-final, women’s singles quarter-final, men’s doubles semi-final, quad’s doubles bronze medal match

******************************************************************

Day 8 (Thursday 5 September)

Blind football

09:30-14:30: Men’s classification matches

Men’s classification matches 17:30-21:30: Men’s semi-finals

Boccia

09:30-14:10: Mixed team and mixed pair bronze medal matches

Mixed team and mixed pair bronze medal matches 16:00-21:55: Mixed team BC1/BC2, mixed pair BC4 and BC3 gold medal matches

Goalball

12:15-15:15: Men’s and women’s bronze medal matches

Men’s and women’s bronze medal matches 16:45-20:55: Men’s and women’s gold medal game

Para Archery

09:00-11:40: Mixed team recurve elimination round

Mixed team recurve elimination round 14:00-17:15: Mixed team recurve open quarter-finals, semi-finals, bronze medal and gold medal

Para Athletics

09:00-12:30:

Women’s Shot Put - F35 Final

Women’s Long Jump - T38 Final

Men’s 400m - T12 Final

Women’s Shot Put - F57 Final

Men’s 400m - T13 Final

Women’s 200m - T11 Round 1

Men’s Discus Throw - F11 Final

Women’s 100m - T37 Final

Women’s Shot Put - F64 Final

Women’s 100m - T12 Semi-Finals

Men’s 800m - T53 Round 1

Men’s 800m - T54 Round 1

Women’s 400m - T53 Round 1

Women’s 400m - T54 Round 1

18:00-21:00

Women’s Long Jump - T63 Final

Men’s Discus Throw - F64 Final

Men’s 100m - T11 Final

Women’s 100m - T12 Final

Women’s 400m - T53 Final

Women’s 400m - T54 Fina

Women’s Shot Put - F33 Final

Men’s Shot Put - F35 Fina

Men’s 800m - T53 Final Men’s Javelin Throw - F13 Final

Men’s 800m - T54 Final

Women’s 100m - T64 Round 1

Women’s 400m - T13 Round 1

Men’s 100m - T52 Round 1

Para Cycling

08:30-17:40: Men’s and women’s road race

Para Judo

09:00-12:00: Men’s and women’s elimination, quarter-finals, repechages, semi-finals

Para Powerlifting

11:00-14:00: Women’s -50kg final, men’s -59kg final

16:00-19:00: Women’s -55kg final, men’s -65kg final

Para Table Tennis

09:00-14:15: Women’s and men’s singles semi-finals. Men’s singles class 2 gold medal match

Women’s and men’s singles semi-finals. 16:00-20:30: Women’s singles Class 11, men’s singles class 3, women’s singles class 7, men’s singles class 11 - gold medal matches

Para Swimming

08:30-11:30: Women’s and men’s freestyle, breaststroke, individual medley heats

16:30-20:30:

Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB7 - Final

Men’s 50m Freestyle S5 - Final

Men’s 100m Freestyle S6 - Final

Women’s 400m Freestyle S10 - Final

Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB11 - Final

Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB11 - Final

Men’s 200m Individual Medley SM9 - Final

Women’s 200m Individual Medley SM9 - Final

Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB13 - Final

Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB13 - Final

Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB12 - Final

Women’s 50m Freestyle S8 - Final

Mixed 4x100m Medley 20pts Relay – Final

Sitting volleyball

11:00-14:30: Men’s semi-finals

Men’s semi-finals 17:00-20:30: Women’s semi-finals

Shooting

08:30-11:45: Mixed 50m rifle prone SH1 qualification and final

Wheelchair Basketball

12:45-16:45: Men’s or women’s playoff, women’s semi-final

Men’s or women’s playoff, women’s semi-final 18:15-22:15: Men’s or women’s playoff, women’s semi-final

Wheelchair Fencing

09:00 - 14:20: Women’s and men’s foil, table of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals

Women’s and men’s foil, table of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals 16:30-22:00: Women’s and men’s foil team bronze and gold medal matches

Wheelchair Tennis

12:30-19:30: Men’s singles semi-final, women’s doubles gold medal match, quad’s singles gold medal match

Men’s singles semi-final, 11:00-17:00: Men’s singles semi-final, women’s doubles bronze medal match, quad’s doubles bronze medal match

*****************************************************************

Day 9 (Friday 6 September)

Para Athletics

09:00-12:30:

Women’s Shot Put - F12 Final

Women’s Long Jump - T47 Final

Women’s 200m - T11 Semi-Finals

Men’s Javelin Throw - F54 Final

Men’s 1500m - T20 Final

Women’s 1500m - T20 Final

Men’s 400m - T47 Round 1

Men’s Discus Throw - F37 Final

Men’s High Jump - T64 Final

Men’s 100m - T52 Final

Men’s 800m - T34 Round 1

Men’s 200m - T35 Round 1

4×100m Universal Relay Round 1

18:00-21:00

Women’s Long Jump - T20 Final

Women’s Discus Throw - F38 Final

Men’s Shot Put - F57 Final

Women’s 100m - T64 Final

Women’s Javelin Throw - F46 Final

Men’s 400m - T62 Final

Men’s 1500m - T38 Round 1

Women’s 200m - T12 Round 1

Men’s 200m - T37 Round 1

Men’s 100m - T36 Round 1

Men’s 100m - T51 Final

4×100m Universal Relay Final

Women’s 400m - T38 Round 1

Para Canoe

09:00-11:15: Men’s Kayak single 200m, women’s va’a single 200m heats

Para Cycling

08:30-16:00: Women’s and men’s road race, mixed team relay

Para Equestrian

09:00-17:10: Dressage team event

Para Judo

09:00-12:00: Men’s and women’s elimination, quarter-finals, repechages and semi-finals

Men’s and women’s elimination, quarter-finals, repechages and semi-finals 15:00-18:00:Women’s -70kg J2 bronze medal fight and final. Men’s -73kg J1 and J2 final and bronze medal fight.

Para Powerlifting

11:00-14:00: Men’s -72kg final, women’s -61 final

16:00-19:00: Women’s -67kg final, men’s -80kg final

Para Table Tennis

09:00-14:15: Women’s and men’s singles semi-finals. Men’s singles class 1 gold medal match.

Para Swimming

08:30-11:30: Men’s and women’s 400m freestyle, men’s and women’s 50m butterfly, men’s and women’s 100m backstroke - heats

16:30-20:30:

Men’s 400m Freestyle S6 - Final

Women’s 400m Freestyle S6 - Final

Men’s 50m Butterfly S5 - Final

Women’s 50m Butterfly S5 - Final

Men’s 100m Backstroke S10 - Final

Women’s 100m Backstroke S10 - Final

Men’s 100m Butterfly S9 - Final

Women’s 100m Butterfly S9 - Final

Men’s 100m Backstroke S14 - Final

Women’s 100m Backstroke S14 - Final

Men’s 50m Freestyle S3 - Final

Men’s 50m Freestyle S4 - Final

Women’s 50m Freestyle S4 - Final

Men’s 100m Butterfly S11 - Final

Men’s 100m Freestyle S8 – Final

Sitting Volleyball

14:00-15:30: Men’s bronze medal match

18:30-20:30: Men’s gold medal match

Wheelchair Basketball

12:45-16:45: Men’s or women’s playoff 7-8, women’s semi-final

Men’s or women’s playoff 7-8, women’s semi-final 18:15-22:15: Men’s or women’s playoff 5-6, women’s semi-final

Wheelchair Fencing

08:00-15:20: Women’s and men’s epee table to 32, table of 16, quarter-final, repechage, semi-final

Wheelchair Tennis

12:30-17:30: Men’s doubles gold match, women’s singles gold medal match, men’s doubles bronze medal match, women’s singles bronze medal match

****************************************************************

Day 10 (Saturday September 7)

Blind Football

16:30-22:00: Men’s bronze medal match, men’s gold medal match

Para Athletics

09:00-12:30

Women’s Javelin Throw - F54 Final

Men’s Shot Put - F34 Final

Women’s Shot Put - F40 Final

Men’s 800m - T34 Final

Men’s Long Jump - T13 Final

Women’s 400m - T13 Final

Men’s 200m - T35 Final

Men’s 200m - T37 Final

Men’s 100m - T36 Final

Women’s 100m - T63 Round 1

Men’s 200m - T64 Round 1

Women’s 200m - T47 Round 1

18:00-21:00

Men’s Long Jump - T20 Final

Men’s Shot Put - F33 Final

Men’s Javelin Throw - F41 Final

Men’s 1500m - T38 Final

Women’s 200m - T11 Final

Women’s 200m - T12 Final

Men’s Shot Put - F63 Final

Women’s 200m - T47 Final

Men’s 200m - T64 Final

Women’s 800m - T34 Final

Women’s 400m - T38 Final

Men’s 400m - T47 Final

Women’s 100m - T63 Final

Para Canoe

09:00-12:15 Men’s Kayak single 200m, semi-finals and final. Women’s Va’a single 200m semi-finals and final

Para Cycling

08:30-16:00: Women’s and men’s road race and team relay

Para Equestrian

09:00-17:10: Dressage individual freestyle event Grades I-V

Para Judo

08:30-12:00: Men’s and women’s elimination round of 16, quarter-finals, repechages and semi-finals

Men’s and women’s elimination round of 16, quarter-finals, repechages and semi-finals 14:30-18:00: Men’s -90kg and +90kg J1 and J2 final and bronze medal, women +70kg J1 and J2 bronze medal and final contest

Para Powerlifting

11:00-14:00: Women’s -73kg final, men’s -88kg final

Para Table Tennis

09:00-14:15: Men’s and women’s singles semi-finals. Men’s and women’s singles Class 8 gold medal match

Men’s and women’s singles semi-finals. 16:00-21:30:Men’s singles class 4 and class 9 gold medal matches. Women’s singles class 4, class 6 and class 9 gold medal match

Para Swimming

08:30-11:30: Men’s and women’s 200m individual medley, men’s and women’s 100m backstroke and butterfly. Men;s and women’s 50m butterfly and backstroke, mixed 4x100m medley relay - heats

16:30-20:30:

Men’s 200m Individual Medley SM10 - Final

Women’s 200m Individual Medley SM10 - Final

Men’s 100m Backstroke S6 - Final

Women’s 100m Backstroke S6 - Final

Men’s 100m Butterfly S8 - Final

Women’s 100m Butterfly S8 - Final

Men’s 50m Butterfly S7 - Final

Women’s 50m Butterfly S7 - Final

Men’s 50m Backstroke S4 - Final

Women’s 50m Backstroke S4 - Final

Men’s 100m Butterfly S12 - Final

Women’s 100m Freestyle S11 - Final

Men’s 200m Freestyle S3 - Final

Women’s 200m Individual Medley SM5 - Final

Mixed 4x100m Medley 34pts Relay – Final

Sitting Volleyball

14:00-15:30: Women’s bronze match

18:30-20:30: Women’s gold medal match

Wheelchair Basketball

12:45-16:45: Men’s or women’s playoff 7-8, men’s bronze medal match

18:15-22:45: Men’s or women’s playoff 5-6, men’s gold medal match

Wheelchair Fencing

09:00-14:20: Women’s and men’s epee team table of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals

Women’s and men’s epee team table of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals 16:30-22:00: Women’s and men’s team epee bronze and gold medal matches

Wheelchair Tennis

12:30-17:00: Men’s singles bronze and gold medal match

******************************************************************

Day 11 (Sunday September 8)

Para Athletics

07:00-12:00: Men’s and women’s marathon T54 and T12

Para Canoe

09:00-12:15: Women’s kayak 200m KL1, KL2 semi-finals and finals. Men’s Va’a single 200m VL3 and VL2 semi-finals and final.

Para Powerlifting

08:00-11:00: Men’s -107kg final, women’s -86kg final

13:00-16:00: Women’s +86kg, men’s +107kg final

Wheelchair Basketball