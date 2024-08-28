British Army veteran Jaco van Gass hopes to deliver more Paralympic success

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Double Paralympic cycling champion Jaco van Gass is determined to secure more glory for Great Britain after revealing he wanted his adopted country to lose in Paris less than 12 months ago.

The former soldier, who was one of the breakout stars of Tokyo 2020, is competing in five events in the French capital, beginning on Friday with his defence of the C3 individual pursuit title.

Despite having served in the British Army, during which he suffered life-changing injuries in Afghanistan, and his subsequent allegiances to ParalympicsGB, Van Gass cheered on his native South Africa against England in last year’s Rugby World Cup.

To his delight, the Springboks came from behind to claim a nail-biting 16-15 semi-final victory over Steve Borthwick’s side at Stade de France in October en route to retaining the Webb Ellis Cup.

“Honestly, when it comes to rugby, there’s only green and gold,” a smiling Van Gass told the PA news agency.

“Any other sport, there might be split loyalties. But when it comes to rugby, I’m always a Boks supporter.”

Van Gass also won mixed team sprint gold in a world-record time alongside Jody Cundy and Kadeena Cox on his Games debut in Japan, in addition to bronze in the C1-3 time trial.

The 38-year-old, who lost his left arm at the elbow after being hit by a rocket propelled grenade while serving with the Parachute Regiment in 2009, felt compelled to compete at a second Paralympics due to the last one taking placed behind closed doors because of Covid-19 restrictions.

His journey in Para sport was inspired by the carnival-atmosphere of London 2012 and he now hopes to return to the podium for a more conventional experience.

“What inspired me was not just the athletes but also the atmosphere and the crowds and how these athletes have an impact on the people sitting in the crowds,” he said of the London Games.

“Obviously due to Covid, there was none of that in Tokyo.

“My goal was always to become a Paralympian, to then get the results that I did was the cherry on the cake and it was just amazing.

“But I did stand there receiving a medal and looking into the crowds and none of my friends were there, none of my family was there, and even more so, my wife wasn’t there.

“I knew within my heart I will have to go to another. Coming back from Tokyo, I knew I am going to have to push on.”

Van Gass, who will rival GB teammates Fin Graham and Ben Watson for medals in Paris, made a statement of intent in March by claiming three golds and two silvers at the track world championships in Rio.

“I went in (to Tokyo) with no expectations and that’s probably the best way to do it but now I’m going in as defending champion and it actually adds a bit of pressure,” he continued.

“It’s going to be amazing, finally having that crowd.

“I’ve got so many family and friends coming over – that is the true dream come true really.”