Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Boccia champion David Smith is “raring to go” for Paris but feels Adam Peaty’s near miss at the Olympics proves how difficult it is to win gold at three successive Games.

The 35-year-old travels to the Paralympics as Britain’s most successful player of the boules-like sport and looking to defend the individual BC1 title he claimed in Rio and retained in Tokyo.

Swimmer Peaty last month fell agonisingly short in his attempt to achieve a similar feat in the 100m breaststroke after he was forced to settle for joint silver in the French capital behind Italian Nicolo Martinenghi.

“This time around, I’m probably not going in as the absolute favourite, as maybe I was in Tokyo,” Smith told the PA news agency.

“There are probably about five or six athletes that could quite easily challenge in the BC1, which is probably the first time ever it’s been that competitive – that’s exciting.

“I’ve medalled at every tournament for the last four years. I feel like it would be wrong for me not to expect that, I guess.

“But I’m not putting myself under (the pressure of) ‘I must win it’. To go three in a row, Adam Peaty showed how hard that is to do.

David Smith is again a strong gold medal contender ( PA )

“I’ve got bags of energy so we’ll see what that turns up and as long as I can play well and put on a show for the crowd then I’ll be relatively satisfied. I’m in a good place and raring to go.”

Smith has won five medals across four Paralympics, beginning with team gold in 2008 in Beijing followed by two silvers at London 2012.

The Eastleigh-born athlete, who recently regained world number one status, faces stiff competition in his quest to add to the medal tally from the likes of Thailand’s Witsanu Huadpradit, Muhamad Syafa of Indonesia, Dutchman Daniel Perez and Portuguese player Andre Ramos.

“If anything, I’m probably more driven than I was when I started,” said Smith. “Back in Beijing, I was probably a little bit like a happy amateur: lots of talent, probably not so directed.

“I’m probably in a space now where I feel like I’ve mastered my craft and I know what I need to do.

“The field has tightened up. There’s a lot more density at the top. I’m just trying to keep my head above the water.”

Smith was selected as ParalympicsGB’s closing ceremony flagbearer following his exploits in Tokyo, an experience he rates as the pinnacle of his career.

David Smith has another special hairstyle planned for Paris ( PA )

He sported an eye-catching red and blue mohawk back then but remained tight-lipped when quizzed on his hairstyle of choice this time around.

“It’s all booked in but not reveals yet,” said Smith.

“I’m keeping it as modest as possible until the last possible moment – partly because I don’t want the colour to wash out before the closing ceremony. You’ll find out soon enough.”

PA